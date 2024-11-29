The 2024 edition will come live from Orlando, Florida as the host nation seeks to strike back following a period of European dominance.

Team Europe have won 12 of the last 14 contests, including the last four in a row. Team USA will be determined to upset the odds on home soil when the action begins this week.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Mosconi Cup 2024 daily order of play.

Mosconi Cup 2024 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time.

Saturday 30th November

All players must play at least once in matches 2, 3 and 4.

1 – Team match

2 – Doubles

3 – Singles

4 – Doubles

5 – Singles

Sunday 1st December

All players must play at least once in matches 8, 9 and 10.

6 – Team match

7 – Singles

8 – Doubles

9 – Singles

10 – Doubles

Monday 2nd December

All players must play at least once in matches 12, 13 and 14.

11 – Team match

12 – Doubles

13 – Singles

14 – Doubles

15 – Singles

Tuesday 3rd December

Captains may not field the same pairing twice. Every player must play one singles match before anyone plays twice.

16 – Singles

17 – Singles

18 – Singles

19 – Singles

20 – Singles

21 – Captain's pick

You can watch the Mosconi Cup live on Sky Sports.

You can watch the Mosconi Cup live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports+ will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

Sky Sports customers can live stream matches via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the tournament via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

