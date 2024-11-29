Mosconi Cup 2024 pool order of play: Schedule today (Saturday 30th November)
Your daily guide to the Mosconi Cup 2024, including order of play and full schedule.
The Mosconi Cup is the pinnacle of pool and a mainstay of Sky Sports' pre-Christmas sporting coverage as a number of mainstream sports switch off for the winter.
Elite golf has ended for the year, but this Ryder Cup-style pool tournament offers plenty of matchplay drama as Team USA and Team Europe duel for glory.
The 2024 edition will come live from Orlando, Florida as the host nation seeks to strike back following a period of European dominance.
Team Europe have won 12 of the last 14 contests, including the last four in a row. Team USA will be determined to upset the odds on home soil when the action begins this week.
RadioTimes.com brings you the Mosconi Cup 2024 daily order of play.
Mosconi Cup 2024 schedule – today's order of play
All UK time. All live on Sky Sports.
Saturday 30th November
All players must play at least once in matches 2, 3 and 4.
- 1 – Team match
- 2 – Doubles
- 3 – Singles
- 4 – Doubles
- 5 – Singles
Sunday 1st December
All players must play at least once in matches 8, 9 and 10.
- 6 – Team match
- 7 – Singles
- 8 – Doubles
- 9 – Singles
- 10 – Doubles
Monday 2nd December
All players must play at least once in matches 12, 13 and 14.
- 11 – Team match
- 12 – Doubles
- 13 – Singles
- 14 – Doubles
- 15 – Singles
Tuesday 3rd December
Captains may not field the same pairing twice. Every player must play one singles match before anyone plays twice.
- 16 – Singles
- 17 – Singles
- 18 – Singles
- 19 – Singles
- 20 – Singles
- 21 – Captain's pick
How to watch Mosconi Cup 2024 on TV and live stream
You can watch the Mosconi Cup live on Sky Sports.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
Sky Sports+ will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.
Sky Sports customers can live stream matches via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the tournament via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
