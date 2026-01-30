Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes step into the Octagon once again to renew their rivalry at UFC 325 in Sydney, Australia.

UFC Featherweight champion Volkanovski is aiming to defend his belt on home soil, nine months on from claiming it against Lopes in Miami.

The 37-year-old has been defeated in three of his last five bouts but will hope to put on another winning display against Lopes.

Brazilian star Lopes got over his defeat by dispatching Jean Silva in September. He has a big opportunity to claim the title and potentially spark a trilogy fight against his opponent.

When does UFC 325 start in UK time?

UFC 325 TV coverage will start at 2am UK time in the early hours of Sunday 1st February 2026 for the main card.

The preliminary card is expected to start around 12pm UK time.

UFC 325 on TV and live stream

UFC 325 will be shown on TNT Sports 1.

Watch UFC 325 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. UFC 325 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event while you can get UFC 325 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.

UFC 325 fight card

Subject to change.

Main card – on TNT Sports from 2am

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Diego Lopes – Featherweight Title Fight

Dan Hooker vs Benoît Saint Denis – Lightweight

Rafael Fiziev vs Maurício Ruffy – Lightweight

Tai Tuivasa vs Tallison Teixeira – Heavyweight

Quillan Salkilld vs Jamie Mullarkey – Lightweight

Preliminary card – on TNT Sports from 12am

Junior Tafa vs Billy Elekana – Light Heavyweight

Cameron Rowston vs Cody Brundage – Middleweight

Jacob Malkoun vs Torrez Finney – Middleweight

Jonathan Micallef vs Oban Elliott – Welterweight

Early Preliminary card – not televised in UK but available on UFC Fight Pass

Kaan Ofli vs Yi Zha – Featherweight

Kim Sang-wook vs Dom Mar Fan – Lightweight

Keiichiro Nakamura vs Sebastian Szalay – Featherweight

Sulang Rangbo vs Lawrence Lui – Bantamweight

