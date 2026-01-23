British MMA star Paddy Pimblett is gunning for his first UFC title when he faces seasoned campaigner Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 in Las Vegas.

The Liverpudlian star would become only the fourth British UFC champion in history, following Michael Bisping, Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall, should he overcome Gaethje for the interim Lightweight Championship belt.

Pimblett, nicknamed The Baddy, is a fan favourite and remains undefeated in the UFC after seven appearances, from his debut in 2021 to his most recent victory over Michael Chandler in April last year.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 324, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

When does UFC 324 start in UK time?

UFC 324 TV coverage will start at 2am UK time in the early hours of Sunday 25th January for the main card.

The preliminary card is expected to start around 12pm UK time.

UFC 324 on TV and live stream

UFC 324 will be shown on TNT Sports 1 from 12pm.

If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract.

You can also watch the action live on TNT Sports with a monthly pass or via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video on a monthly basis without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream the action on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Watch UFC 324 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. UFC 324 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event while you can get UFC 324 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 324 fight card

Subject to change.

Main card – on TNT Sports from 3am

Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett – Lightweight

Sean O’Malley vs Song Yadong – Bantamweight

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs Derrick Lewis – Heavyweight

Natália Silva vs Rose Namajunas – Women’s Flyweight

Arnold Allen vs Jean Silva – Featherweight

Preliminary card – on TNT Sports from 1am

Umar Nurmagomedov vs Deiveson Figueiredo – Bantamweight

Ateba Gautier vs Andrey Pulyaev – Middleweight

Nikita Krylov vs Modestas Bukauskas – Light Heavyweight

Early Preliminary card – not televised in UK but available on UFC Fight Pass

Alex Perez vs Charles Johnson – Flyweight

Michael Johnson vs Alexander Hernandez – Lightweight

Josh Hokit vs Denzel Freeman – Heavyweight

Ricky Turcios vs Cameron Smotherman – Bantamweight

Adam Fugitt vs Ty Miller – Welterweight

