Merab Dvalishvili puts his UFC Bantamweight title back on the line at UFC 323 this weekend.

The Georgian superstar has successfully defended the belt three times since claiming it from Sean O'Malley in September 2024.

He returns to the Octagon to face Petr Yan almost three years since their last showdown together.

Yan has put together a streak of three consecutive wins since his last clash with Dvalishvili. He suffered four defeats in five outings between 2021 and 2023 and will be determined to prove he belongs at the top table.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 323, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

When does UFC 323 start in UK time?

UFC 323 TV coverage will start at 3am UK time in the early hours of Sunday 7th December for the main card.

The preliminary card is expected to start around 1am UK time.

UFC 323 on TV and live stream

UFC 323 will be shown on TNT Sports 1 from 1am.

If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract.

You can also watch the action live on TNT Sports with a monthly pass or via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video on a monthly basis without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream the action on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Watch UFC 323 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. UFC 323 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event while you can get UFC 323 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 323 fight card

Subject to change.

Main card – on TNT Sports from 3am

Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs Petr Yan – Bantamweight Title Fight

Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs Joshua Van – Flyweight Title Fight

Brandon Moreno vs Tatsuro Taira – Flyweight

Henry Cejudo vs Payton Talbott – Bantamweight

Jan Błachowicz vs Bogdan Guskov – Light Heavyweight

Preliminary card – on TNT Sports from 1am

Grant Dawson vs Manuel Torres – Lightweight

Terrance McKinney vs Chris Duncan – Lightweight

Maycee Barber vs Karine Silva – Women’s Flyweight

Nazim Sadykhov vs Farès Ziam – Lightweight

Early Preliminary card – not televised in UK but available on UFC Fight Pass

Marvin Vettori vs Brunno Ferreira – Middleweight

Edson Barboza vs Jalin Turner – Lightweight

Iwo Baraniewski vs İbo Aslan – Light Heavyweight

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Antonio Trócoli – Middleweight

Muhammad Naimov vs Mairon Santos – Featherweight

