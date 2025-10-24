UFC 321 is set to draw in a bumper UK crowd as Tom Aspinall goes toe to toe with Ciryl Gane to defend his UFC Heavyweight Championship belt on a packed slate in Abu Dhabi.

Salford-born Aspinall has enjoyed 11 victories in his last 12 bouts, including his most recent triumph over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 in July 2024.

He has been absent from the Octagon since then, but will hope to produce a rust-free display against a fierce opponent in the shape of Gane.

Frenchman Gane is no stranger to massive showdowns. He defeated Serghei Spivac in Paris two years ago. His most recent duel ended in a win over Alexander Volkov last December at UFC 310 to set up this clash.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 321, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

When does UFC 321 start in UK time?

UFC 321 TV coverage will start at 5pm UK time on Saturday 25th October.

The main card will begin around 7pm.

UFC 321 on TV and live stream

UFC 321 will be shown on TNT Sports Box Office from 5pm.

The event will cost a one-off fee of £19.99 in the UK, with full coverage of the main fight card.

You can also stream the action on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Watch UFC 321 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. UFC 321 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event while you can get UFC 321 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 321 fight card

Subject to change.

Main card – on TNT Sports Box Office from 7pm

Tom Aspinall (c) vs Ciryl Gane – Heavyweight Title Fight

Virna Jandiroba vs Mackenzie Dern – Women’s Strawweight

Umar Nurmagomedov vs Mario Bautista – Bantamweight

Alexander Volkov vs Jailton Almeida – Heavyweight

Aleksandar Rakić vs Azamat Murzakanov – Light Heavyweight

Preliminary card – on TNT Sports Box Office and TNT Sports 4 from 5pm

Nasrat Haqparast vs Quillan Salkilld – Lightweight

Ikram Aliskerov vs Park Jun-yong – Middleweight

Ľudovít Klein vs Mateusz Rębecki – Lightweight

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs Matheus Camilo – Lightweight

Valter Walker vs Louie Sutherland – Heavyweight

Nathaniel Wood vs Jose Miguel Delgado – Featherweight

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs Chris Barnett – Heavyweight

Azat Maksum vs Mitch Raposo – Flyweight

Jaqueline Amorim vs Mizuki Inoue – Women’s Strawweight

