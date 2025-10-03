Ankalaev triumphed over the Brazilian star via a unanimous decision and will hope to see off Pereira once and for all this weekend.

The drama extends beyond the headline act, with Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili up against Cory Sandhagen in the co-main event.

And if that's not enough, Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr lock horns in a box-office Light Heavyweight showdown.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 320, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

When does UFC 320 start in UK time?

UFC 320 TV coverage will start at 3am UK time on Sunday 5th October for the main card.

The preliminary card is expected to start around 1am UK time.

UFC 320 on TV and live stream

UFC 320 will be shown on TNT Sports 1 from 1am.

If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract.

You can also watch the action live on TNT Sports with a monthly pass or via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video on a monthly basis without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream the action on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Watch UFC 320 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. UFC 320 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event while you can get UFC 320 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 320 fight card

Subject to change.

Main card – on TNT Sports from 3am

-

Preliminary card – on TNT Sports from 1am

-

Early Preliminary card – not televised in UK but available on UFC Fight Pass

-

