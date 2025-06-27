UFC 317 live stream and TV: Topuria v Oliveira UK time, TV and fight card
Your complete guide to UFC 317, including the Topuria v Oliveira start time, fight card and TV coverage details.
UFC 317 offers two championship belt duels with Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira top of the billing in Las Vegas.
The headline pair will battle for the vacant Lightweight Championship title due to previous champion Islam Makhachev stepping up to challenge for the Welterweight Championship in due course.
Topuria is undefeated in 16 bouts, with his most recent victory coming against Max Holloway in October last year.
Veteran star Oliveira boasts 35 wins to his name, though his record is marked with 10 defeats. He toppled Michael Chandler in New York during his last showdown.
Elsewhere on the UFC 317 list, Alexandre Pantoja places his UFC Flyweight Championship belt on the line against Kai Kara-France.
RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 317, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.
When does UFC 317 start in UK time?
UFC 317 TV coverage will start at 3am UK time on Sunday 29th June 2025 for the main card.
The preliminary card is expected to start around 1am UK time.
UFC 317 on TV and live stream
UFC 317 will be shown on TNT Sports from 1am.
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
You can also tune in with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Watch UFC 317 in the US
US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. UFC 317 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 317 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.
You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.
UFC 317 fight card
Subject to change.
Main card – on TNT Sports from 3am
- Ilia Topuria v Charles Oliveira – Lightweight Championship
- Alexandre Pantoja (c) v Kai Kara‑France – Flyweight Championship
- Brandon Royval v Joshua Van – Flyweight
- Beneil Dariush v Renato Moicano – Lightweight
- Payton Talbott v Felipe Lima – Bantamweight
Preliminary card – on TNT Sports from 1am
- Jack Hermansson v Gregory Rodrigues – Middleweight
- Hyder Amil v Jose Delgado – Featherweight
- Viviane Araujo v Tracy Cortez – Women’s Flyweight
- Terrance McKinney v Viacheslav Borshchev – Lightweight
Early Preliminary card – not televised in UK
- Sedriques Dumas v Jackson McVey – Middleweight
- Jhonata Diniz v Alvin Hines – Heavyweight
- Niko Price v Jacobe Smith – Welterweight
