Topuria is undefeated in 16 bouts, with his most recent victory coming against Max Holloway in October last year.

Veteran star Oliveira boasts 35 wins to his name, though his record is marked with 10 defeats. He toppled Michael Chandler in New York during his last showdown.

Elsewhere on the UFC 317 list, Alexandre Pantoja places his UFC Flyweight Championship belt on the line against Kai Kara-France.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 317, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

When does UFC 317 start in UK time?

UFC 317 TV coverage will start at 3am UK time on Sunday 29th June 2025 for the main card.

The preliminary card is expected to start around 1am UK time.

UFC 317 on TV and live stream

UFC 317 will be shown on TNT Sports from 1am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also tune in with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch UFC 317 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. UFC 317 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 317 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 317 fight card

Subject to change.

Main card – on TNT Sports from 3am

Ilia Topuria v Charles Oliveira – Lightweight Championship

Alexandre Pantoja (c) v Kai Kara‑France – Flyweight Championship

Brandon Royval v Joshua Van – Flyweight

Beneil Dariush v Renato Moicano – Lightweight

Payton Talbott v Felipe Lima – Bantamweight

Preliminary card – on TNT Sports from 1am

Jack Hermansson v Gregory Rodrigues – Middleweight

Hyder Amil v Jose Delgado – Featherweight

Viviane Araujo v Tracy Cortez – Women’s Flyweight

Terrance McKinney v Viacheslav Borshchev – Lightweight

Early Preliminary card – not televised in UK

Sedriques Dumas v Jackson McVey – Middleweight

Jhonata Diniz v Alvin Hines – Heavyweight

Niko Price v Jacobe Smith – Welterweight

