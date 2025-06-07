UFC 316 live stream and TV: Dvalishvili v O'Malley 2 UK time, TV and fight card
Your complete guide to UFC 316, including the Dvalishvili v O'Malley 2 start time, fight card and TV coverage details.
Merab Dvalishvili places his UFC Bantamweight Championship title on the line when he faces Sean O'Malley in a much-anticipated rematch at UFC 316.
The Georgian superstar earned the title with a unanimous decision victory over O'Malley in September 2024. Dvalishvili successfully defended the crown from Umar Nurmagomedov in January.
O'Malley hasn't climbed back into the octagon since losing his title, but he will be determined to make amends in Newark this weekend.
Also on the card, Julianna Peña faces Kayla Harrison for the Women's Bantamweight title.
RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 316, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.
When does UFC 316 start in UK time?
UFC 316 TV coverage will start at 3am UK time on Sunday 8th June 2025 for the main card.
The preliminary card is expected to start around 1am UK time.
UFC 316 on TV and live stream
UFC 316 will be shown on TNT Sports from 1am.
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
You can also tune in with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Watch UFC 316 in the US
US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. UFC 316 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 316 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.
You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.
UFC 316 fight card
Subject to change.
Main card – on TNT Sports from 3am
- Merab Dvalishvili (c) v Sean O’Malley – Bantamweight Championship
- Julianna Peña (c) v Kayla Harrison – Women’s Bantamweight Championship
- Kelvin Gastelum v Joe Pyfer – Middleweight
- Mario Bautista v Patchy Mix – Bantamweight
- Vicente Luque v Kevin Holland – Welterweight
Preliminary card – on TNT Sports from 1am
- Bruno Silva v Joshua Van – Flyweight
- Azamat Murzakanov v Brendson Ribeiro – Light Heavyweight
- Serghei Spivac v Waldo Cortes-Acosta – Heavyweight
- Khaos Williams v Albert Tadevosyan – Welterweight
Early Preliminary card – not televised in UK
- Ariane da Silva v Wang Cong – Women’s Flyweight
- Jeka Saragih v Joo Sang Yoo – Featherweight
- Quillan Salkilld v Yanal Ashmouz – Lightweight
- MarQuel Mederos v Mark Choinski – Lightweight
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.