O'Malley hasn't climbed back into the octagon since losing his title, but he will be determined to make amends in Newark this weekend.

Also on the card, Julianna Peña faces Kayla Harrison for the Women's Bantamweight title.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 316, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

When does UFC 316 start in UK time?

UFC 316 TV coverage will start at 3am UK time on Sunday 8th June 2025 for the main card.

The preliminary card is expected to start around 1am UK time.

UFC 316 on TV and live stream

UFC 316 will be shown on TNT Sports from 1am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also tune in with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch UFC 316 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. UFC 316 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 316 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 316 fight card

Subject to change.

Main card – on TNT Sports from 3am

Merab Dvalishvili (c) v Sean O’Malley – Bantamweight Championship

Julianna Peña (c) v Kayla Harrison – Women’s Bantamweight Championship

Kelvin Gastelum v Joe Pyfer – Middleweight

Mario Bautista v Patchy Mix – Bantamweight

Vicente Luque v Kevin Holland – Welterweight

Preliminary card – on TNT Sports from 1am

Bruno Silva v Joshua Van – Flyweight

Azamat Murzakanov v Brendson Ribeiro – Light Heavyweight

Serghei Spivac v Waldo Cortes-Acosta – Heavyweight

Khaos Williams v Albert Tadevosyan – Welterweight

Early Preliminary card – not televised in UK

Ariane da Silva v Wang Cong – Women’s Flyweight

Jeka Saragih v Joo Sang Yoo – Featherweight

Quillan Salkilld v Yanal Ashmouz – Lightweight

MarQuel Mederos v Mark Choinski – Lightweight

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.