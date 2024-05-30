Makhachev is the pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter on the UFC books right now. He has lost just one fight – in 2015 – since turning professional in 2010.

Poirier defeated Conor McGregor twice in 2021 before a patchy run of two victories and two defeats since then. He is the No. 4-ranked lightweight star in the category.

Elsewhere on the card, Sean Strickland faces Paulo Costa, while Kevin Holland goes up against Michał Oleksiejczuk.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 302, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

What is the UFC 302 start time?

UFC 302 TV coverage will start at 1am UK time in the early hours of Sunday 2nd June 2024.

The main card is expected to start around 3am UK time.

UFC 302 on TV and live stream

UFC 302 will be shown on TNT Sports from 1am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also tune in with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch UFC 302 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. UFC 302 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 302 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 302 fight card

Main card – on TNT Sports from 3am

Lightweight – Islam Makhachev (c) v Dustin Poirier

Middleweight – Sean Strickland v Paulo Costa

Middleweight – Kevin Holland v Michał Oleksiejczuk

Heavyweight – Jailton Almeida v Alexander Romanov

Welterweight – Randy Brown v Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Preliminary card – on TNT Sports from 1am

Middleweight – César Almeida v Roman Kopylov

Lightweight – Grant Dawson v Joe Solecki

Welterweight – Philip Rowe v Jake Matthews

Welterweight – Niko Price v Alex Morono

Early preliminary card – not live on UK TV

Welterweight – Mickey Gall v Bassil Hafez

Women's Bantamweight – Ailín Pérez v Joselyne Edwards

Flyweight – Mitch Raposo v André Lima

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.