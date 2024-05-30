UFC 302 on TV and live stream: Makhachev v Poirier UK time, TV and fight card
Your complete guide to UFC 302, including the Makhachev v Poirier start time, fight card and TV coverage details.
UFC 302 promises plenty of drama, with Islam Makhachev up against Dustin Poirier at the top of the billing.
Reigning UFC Lightweight champion Makhachev will put his belt on the line against Poirier, who has fought just three times since 2021.
Makhachev is the pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter on the UFC books right now. He has lost just one fight – in 2015 – since turning professional in 2010.
Poirier defeated Conor McGregor twice in 2021 before a patchy run of two victories and two defeats since then. He is the No. 4-ranked lightweight star in the category.
Elsewhere on the card, Sean Strickland faces Paulo Costa, while Kevin Holland goes up against Michał Oleksiejczuk.
RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 302, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.
What is the UFC 302 start time?
UFC 302 TV coverage will start at 1am UK time in the early hours of Sunday 2nd June 2024.
The main card is expected to start around 3am UK time.
UFC 302 on TV and live stream
UFC 302 will be shown on TNT Sports from 1am.
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
You can also tune in with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Watch UFC 302 in the US
US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. UFC 302 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 302 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.
You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.
UFC 302 fight card
Main card – on TNT Sports from 3am
- Lightweight – Islam Makhachev (c) v Dustin Poirier
- Middleweight – Sean Strickland v Paulo Costa
- Middleweight – Kevin Holland v Michał Oleksiejczuk
- Heavyweight – Jailton Almeida v Alexander Romanov
- Welterweight – Randy Brown v Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Preliminary card – on TNT Sports from 1am
- Middleweight – César Almeida v Roman Kopylov
- Lightweight – Grant Dawson v Joe Solecki
- Welterweight – Philip Rowe v Jake Matthews
- Welterweight – Niko Price v Alex Morono
Early preliminary card – not live on UK TV
- Welterweight – Mickey Gall v Bassil Hafez
- Women's Bantamweight – Ailín Pérez v Joselyne Edwards
- Flyweight – Mitch Raposo v André Lima
