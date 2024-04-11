Top of the billing, Alex Pereira defends his Light Heavyweight Championship title from challenger Jamahal Hill.

Justin Gaethje takes on Max Holloway in a BMF title clash between two of the greats, before Zhang Weili faces Yan Xiaonan in a Women's Strawweight Championship duel.

Other big names on the card include Jiri Prochazka, Aljamain Sterling and Holly Holm on the preliminary card, plus Deiveson Figueiredo v Cody Garbrandt first up on the early prelim card.

It's a UFC card like no other. You don't want to miss it.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 300, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

What is the UFC 300 start time?

UFC 300 TV coverage will start at 1am UK time in the early hours of Sunday 14th April 2024.

The main card is expected to start around 3am UK time.

UFC 300 on TV and live stream

UFC 300 will be shown on TNT Sports from 1am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also tune in with a TNT Sports monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch UFC 300 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. UFC 300 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 300 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 300 fight card

Main card – on TNT Sports from 3am

Light Heavyweight – Alex Pereira (c) v Jamahal Hill

Women's Strawweight – Zhang Weili (c) v Yan Xiaonan

Lightweight – Justin Gaethje (c) v Max Holloway

Lightweight – Charles Oliveira v Arman Tsarukyan

Middleweight – Bo Nickal v Cody Brundage

Preliminary card – on TNT Sports from 1am

Light Heavyweight – Jiří Procházka v Aleksandar Rakić

Featherweight – Calvin Kattar v Aljamain Sterling

Women's Bantamweight – Holly Holm v Kayla Harrison

Featherweight – Sodiq Yusuff v Diego Lopes

Early preliminary card – not live on UK TV

Lightweight – Jalin Turner v Renato Moicano

Women's – Strawweight Jéssica Andrade v Marina Rodriguez

Lightweight – Bobby Green v Jim Miller

Bantamweight – Deiveson Figueiredo v Cody Garbrandt

