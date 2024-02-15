He has enjoyed such dominance over the featherweight division that he went for a shot at lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. However, he was defeated twice, most recently in October 2023 – his latest UFC showdown.

Volkanovski will be determined to return to winning ways when he faces rising superstar Ilia Topuria, who enters the Octagon with a spotless 14-0 winning record.

The 27-year-old is ranked as the No.3 challenger in the featherweight division and he will see this as a huge opportunity to demonstrate his talents against a high-calibre opponent. They don't come a whole lot more challenging than Volkanovski.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 298, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

What is the UFC 298 start time?

UFC 298 TV coverage will start at 1am UK time in the early hours of Sunday 18th February 2024.

The main card is expected to start around 3am UK time.

UFC 298 on TV and live stream

UFC 298 will be shown on TNT Sports 2 from 1am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also tune in with a TNT Sports monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch UFC 298 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. UFC 298 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 298 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 298 fight card

Main card – on TNT Sports 2 from 3am

Alexander Volkanovski (C) v Ilia Topuria – featherweight title

Robert Whittaker v Paulo Costa – middleweight

Geoff Neal v Ian Machado Garry – welterweight

Merab Dvalishvili v Henry Cejudo – bantamweight

Anthony Hernandez v Roman Kopylov – middleweight

Preliminary card – on TNT Sports 2 from 1am

Amanda Lemos v Mackenzie Dern – women's strawweight

Marcos Rogerio de Lima v Justin Tafa – heavyweight

Rinya Nakamura v Carlos Vera – weight

Zhang Mingyang v Brendson Ribeiro – light heavyweight

Early preliminary card – not live on UK TV

Josh Quinlan v Danny Barlow – welterweight

Oban Elliott v Val Woodburn - welterweight

Andrea Lee v Miranda Maverick - women's flyweight

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.