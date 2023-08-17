The 34-year-old successfully fended off TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo in his last two outings, though he relied on a split decision to clinch the victory in the latter fight.

O'Malley has steadily climbed his way up the Bantamweight rankings for his first shot at a title. He toppled Yan to prove his credentials in late 2022 but has not fought since.

Fans across the globe will tune in to see whether Sterling can extend his record-breaking Bantamweight defence streak, or whether there'll be a new top dog by the end of the night.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 292 including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

What is the UFC 292 start time?

UFC 292 TV coverage will start at 1am UK time on Sunday 20th August 2023.

The main card is expected to start around 3am UK time.

UFC 292 on TV and live stream

UFC 292 will be shown on TNT Sports 1 from 1am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also tune in with a TNT Sports monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch UFC 292 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. UFC 292 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 292 fight card

Main card – on TNT Sports 1 from 3am (Sunday)

Aljamain Sterling v Sean O'Malley – Bantamweight

Zhang Weili v Amanda Lemos – Women's Strawweight

Ian Machado Garry v Neil Magny – Welterweight

Da'Mon Blackshear v Mario Bautista – Bantamweight

Marlon Vera v Pedro Munhoz – Bantamweight

Preliminary card – on TNT Sports 1 from 1am (Sunday)

Chris Weidman v Brad Tavares – Middleweight

Gregory Rodrigues v Denis Tiuliulin – Middleweight

Austin Hubbard v Kurt Holobaugh – Lightweight

Brad Katona v Cody Gibson – Bantamweight

Early preliminary card – not on UK TV

Andre Petroski v Gerald Meerschaert – Middleweight

Andrea Lee v Natália Silva – Women's Flyweight

Karine Silva v Maryna Moroz – Women's Flyweight

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.