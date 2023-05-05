Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will be determined to defend the title he has held since 2021 against arguably his toughest opponent to date.

Elite MMA action returns this weekend with UFC 288 going ahead in New Jersey.

Veteran star Henry Cejudo retired from the sport in May 2020 having defended the Bantamweight belt against Dominick Cruz. He vacated the title just days later.

However, the 36-year-old has come out of retirement and will be flung straight into a battle to reclaim his belt against Sterling, who is three years his junior.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 288 including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is the UFC 288 start time?

UFC 288 TV coverage will start at 1am UK time on Sunday 7th May 2023.

The main card is expected to start around 3am UK time.

UFC 288 on TV and live stream

UFC 288 will be shown on BT Sport 1 from 1am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also tune in with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch UFC 288 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. UFC 288 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 288 fight card

Main card – on BT Sport 1 from 3am (Sunday)

Bantamweight – Aljamain Sterling (c) v Henry Cejudo

Welterweight – Belal Muhammad v Gilbert Burns

Women's Strawweight – Jéssica Andrade v Yan Xiaonan

Featherweight – Movsar Evloev v Bryce Mitchell

Featherweight – Kron Gracie v Charles Jourdain

Preliminary card – on BT Sport 1 from 1am (Sunday)

Lightweight – Drew Dober v Matt Frevola

Light Heavyweight – Kennedy Nzechukwu v Devin Clark

Welterweight – Khaos Williams v Rolando Bedoya

Women's Strawweight – Marina Rodriguez v Virna Jandiroba

Early preliminary card – not on UK TV

Heavyweight – Braxton Smith v Parker Porter

Middleweight – Phil Hawes v Ikram Aliskerov

Flyweight – Rafael Estevam v Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Middleweight – Joseph Holmes v Claudio Ribeiro

Bantamweight – Daniel Santos v Johnny Muñoz Jr.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.