UFC 288 on TV: UK time, live stream, TV and fight card
Your complete guide to UFC 288 including start time, fight card and TV coverage details.
Elite MMA action returns this weekend with UFC 288 going ahead in New Jersey.
Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will be determined to defend the title he has held since 2021 against arguably his toughest opponent to date.
Veteran star Henry Cejudo retired from the sport in May 2020 having defended the Bantamweight belt against Dominick Cruz. He vacated the title just days later.
However, the 36-year-old has come out of retirement and will be flung straight into a battle to reclaim his belt against Sterling, who is three years his junior.
RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 288 including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.
What is the UFC 288 start time?
UFC 288 TV coverage will start at 1am UK time on Sunday 7th May 2023.
The main card is expected to start around 3am UK time.
UFC 288 on TV and live stream
UFC 288 will be shown on BT Sport 1 from 1am.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
You can also tune in with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream events via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Watch UFC 288 in the US
US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. UFC 288 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event.
You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.
UFC 288 fight card
Main card – on BT Sport 1 from 3am (Sunday)
- Bantamweight – Aljamain Sterling (c) v Henry Cejudo
- Welterweight – Belal Muhammad v Gilbert Burns
- Women's Strawweight – Jéssica Andrade v Yan Xiaonan
- Featherweight – Movsar Evloev v Bryce Mitchell
- Featherweight – Kron Gracie v Charles Jourdain
Preliminary card – on BT Sport 1 from 1am (Sunday)
- Lightweight – Drew Dober v Matt Frevola
- Light Heavyweight – Kennedy Nzechukwu v Devin Clark
- Welterweight – Khaos Williams v Rolando Bedoya
- Women's Strawweight – Marina Rodriguez v Virna Jandiroba
Early preliminary card – not on UK TV
- Heavyweight – Braxton Smith v Parker Porter
- Middleweight – Phil Hawes v Ikram Aliskerov
- Flyweight – Rafael Estevam v Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Middleweight – Joseph Holmes v Claudio Ribeiro
- Bantamweight – Daniel Santos v Johnny Muñoz Jr.
