UFC 283 on TV: UK time, live stream, TV and fight card
Your complete guide to UFC 283 including start time, fight card and TV coverage details.
UFC 283 goes ahead this weekend with two title fights in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Glover Texeira is gunning to reclaim the Light Heavyweight Championship after losing it to Jiri Prochazka last year.
A rematch was expected, but Prochazka has withdrawn from the event and vacated the title due to a serious injury.
Jamahal Hill has stepped up to compete for the belt in the octagon this weekend and will be determined to make the most of his shot.
Elsewhere, Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo faces interim champion Brandon Moreno for the fourth time since December 2020 as their long tussle for supremacy continues.
What is the UFC 283 start time?
UFC 283 TV coverage will start at 1am UK time in the early hours of Sunday 22nd January 2023.
The main card is expected to start around 3am UK time.
UFC 283 on TV and live stream
UFC 283 will be shown on BT Sport 1 from 1am.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
You can also tune in with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream events via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Watch UFC 283 in the US
US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.
On its own, ESPN+ costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. UFC 283 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event.
You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.
UFC 283 fight card
Main card – on BT Sport 1 from 3am
- Light Heavyweight – Glover Teixeira v Jamahal Hill
- Flyweight – Deiveson Figueiredo (c) v Brandon Moreno
- Welterweight – Gilbert Burns v Neil Magny
- Women's Flyweight – Jéssica Andrade v Lauren Murphy
- Light Heavyweight – Paul Craig v Johnny Walker
Preliminary card – on BT Sport 1 from 1am
- Light Heavyweight – Maurício Rua v Ihor Potieria
- Middleweight – Gregory Rodrigues v Brunno Ferreira
- Lightweight – Thiago Moisés v Melquizael Costa
- Welterweight – Mounir Lazzez v Gabriel Bonfim
Early preliminary card
- Heavyweight – Shamil Abdurakhimov v Jailton Almeida
- Lightweight – Terrance McKinney v Ismael Bonfim
- Welterweight – Warlley Alves v Nicolas Dalby
- Women's Featherweight – Josiane Nunes v Zarah Fairn Dos Santos
- Bantamweight – Luan Lacerda v Cody Stamann
- Bantamweight – Saimon Oliveira v Daniel Marcos
