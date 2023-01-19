Glover Texeira is gunning to reclaim the Light Heavyweight Championship after losing it to Jiri Prochazka last year.

UFC 283 goes ahead this weekend with two title fights in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

A rematch was expected, but Prochazka has withdrawn from the event and vacated the title due to a serious injury.

Jamahal Hill has stepped up to compete for the belt in the octagon this weekend and will be determined to make the most of his shot.

Elsewhere, Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo faces interim champion Brandon Moreno for the fourth time since December 2020 as their long tussle for supremacy continues.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 272 including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is the UFC 283 start time?

UFC 283 TV coverage will start at 1am UK time in the early hours of Sunday 22nd January 2023.

The main card is expected to start around 3am UK time.

UFC 283 on TV and live stream

UFC 283 will be shown on BT Sport 1 from 1am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also tune in with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch UFC 283 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

On its own, ESPN+ costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. UFC 283 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 283 fight card

Main card – on BT Sport 1 from 3am

Light Heavyweight – Glover Teixeira v Jamahal Hill

Flyweight – Deiveson Figueiredo (c) v Brandon Moreno

Welterweight – Gilbert Burns v Neil Magny

Women's Flyweight – Jéssica Andrade v Lauren Murphy

Light Heavyweight – Paul Craig v Johnny Walker

Preliminary card – on BT Sport 1 from 1am

Light Heavyweight – Maurício Rua v Ihor Potieria

Middleweight – Gregory Rodrigues v Brunno Ferreira

Lightweight – Thiago Moisés v Melquizael Costa

Welterweight – Mounir Lazzez v Gabriel Bonfim

Early preliminary card

Heavyweight – Shamil Abdurakhimov v Jailton Almeida

Lightweight – Terrance McKinney v Ismael Bonfim

Welterweight – Warlley Alves v Nicolas Dalby

Women's Featherweight – Josiane Nunes v Zarah Fairn Dos Santos

Bantamweight – Luan Lacerda v Cody Stamann

Bantamweight – Saimon Oliveira v Daniel Marcos

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast.