With Rory McIlory aiming to win his first US Masters, and Tiger Woods returning to action for the first time since announcing two months ago that he was taking an indefinite break from golf, it's set to be one of the most anticipated tournaments in years.

When it's live

Thursday 7pm Sky Sports 4 | 8.30pm BBC Radio 5 Live | 9.30pm 5 Live Sports Extra

Friday 7pm Sky Sports 4 | 9pm BBC Radio 5 Live | 10pm 5 Live Sports Extra | Highlights 7pm BBC2

Saturday 7.30pm BBC2 | 7pm Sky Sports 4 | 9pm BBC Radio 5 Live | Highlights 2.15pm BBC1

Sunday 6.30pm BBC2 | 6pm Sky Sports 4 | 7pm Sky Sports 1 | 8pm BBC Radio 5 Live

When they're playing

Rory McIlroy tees off alongside three-time champion Phil Mickelson at 3.41pm UK time on Thursday, while Tiger Woods will begin his opening round at 6.48pm. Reigning champion Bubba Watson plays at 2.24pm alongside England's Justin Rose.

On Friday, McIlroy will begin his round at the later time of 6.48pm. The tee times and pairings for Saturday and Sunday will be confirmed after the first two rounds.

(All players US unless stated; all times BST; a=amateur)

12:45 (Thurs), 15:52 (Fri): Charley Hoffman, Brian Harman

12:56, 16:03: Larry Mize, Danny Willett (Eng), (a) Byron Meth

13:07, 16:14: Tom Watson, Gary Woodland, Camilo Villegas (Col)

13:18, 16:25: Mike Weir (Can), Ben Crane, (a) Corey Conners (Can)

13:29, 16:36: Vijay Singh (Fij), Russell Henley, Darren Clarke (NI)

13:40, 16:47: Jose Maria Olazabal (Spa), Brendon Todd, Kevin Na (Kor)

13:51, 17:09: Jonas Blixt (Swe), Kevin Streelman, Stephen Gallacher (Sco)

14:02, 17:20: Patrick Reed, Keegan Bradley, Ian Poulter (Eng)

14:13, 17:31: Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spa), Lee Westwood (Eng), Anirban Lahiri (Ind)

14:24, 17:42: Bubba Watson, Justin Rose (Eng), (a) Gunn Yang (Kor)

14:35, 17:53: Adam Scott (Aus), Dustin Johnson, (a) Antonio Murdaca (Aus)

15:19, 18:26: Webb Simpson, Hideki Matsuyama (Jap), Paul Casey (Eng)

15:30, 18:37: Charl Schwartzel (SA), Joost Luiten (Ned), Sangmoon Bae (Kor)

15:41, 18:48: Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy (NI), Ryan Moore

15:52, 18:59: J. B. Holmes, Martin Kaymer (Ger), Brandt Snedeker

16:03, 12:45: Ian Woosnam (Wal), Erik Compton, Marc Leishman (Aus)

16:14, 12:56: Trevor Immelman (SA), Kevin Stadler, (a) Scott Harvey

16:25, 13:07: Ben Martin, Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale

16:36, 13:18: Sandy Lyle (Sco), Seung-Yul Noh (Kor), (a) Bradley Neil (Sco)

16:47, 13:29: Bernhard Langer (Ger), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Geoff Ogilvy (Aus)

17:09, 13:40: Zach Johnson, Jim Furyk, Ernie Els (SA)

17:20, 13:51: Angel Cabrera (Arg), Louis Oosthuizen (SA), (a) Matias Dominguez (Chi)

17:31, 14:02: Mark O'Meara, Chris Kirk, Shane Lowry (Ire)

17:42, 14:13: Padraig Harrington (Ire), Ryan Palmer, Thomas Bjorn (Den)

17:53, 14:24: James Hahn (Kor), Mikko Ilonen (Fin), Hunter Mahan

18:04, 14:35: Matt Kuchar, Brooks Koepka, Graeme McDowell (NI)

18:15, 14:57: Jordan Spieth, Henrik Stenson (Swe), Billy Horschel

18:26, 15:08: Fred Couples, Branden Grace (SA), Thongchai Jaidee (Thai)

18:37, 15:19: Luke Donald (Eng), Victor Dubuisson (Fra), John Senden (Aus)

18:48, 15:30: Tiger Woods, Jamie Donaldson (Wal), Jimmy Walker

18:59, 15:41: Jason Day (Aus), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Rickie Fowler