Cheltenham Festival is an unmissable horse racing event and in 2026 there are more routes to keeping track of the action than ever before.

BBC and talkSPORT will each boast live radio coverage of every race, in addition to ITV's free-to-air television coverage.

Day 1 will see Lossiemouth and The New Lion duel for the Champion's Hurdle at 4pm among other highly-charged races.

Radio Times brings you all the radio coverage details for Cheltenham Festival 2026.

Cheltenham Festival 2026 on radio

The BBC will broadcast live coverage of every Cheltenham Festival race across its radio platforms from Tuesday 10 March until Friday 13 March.

The first race of each day starts at 1:20pm and the final race begins at 5:20pm.

All 28 races will be live on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and talkSPORT2. It is not available on non-digital radio frequencies. Gold Cup Day will also be covered live on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Listen to Cheltenham Festival 2026 online

Online radio coverage will be available on the BBC Sounds and talkSPORT apps or via the BBC Sport and talkSPORT websites.

This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices – from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

