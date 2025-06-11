Oakmont's tight fairways, greens like glass, and deep rough mean the 2025 edition will be no different – and the competitors know it as they ready themselves for Thursday's opening round.

Heavy favourite Scottie Scheffler, Masters champion Rory McIlroy, 2024 winner Bryson DeChambeau, and the rest of the challengers all know now when they will begin their challenge.

RadioTimes.com brings you US Open 2025 tee times.

US Open 2025 tee times

All UK time.

Round One

Starting on first tee

11:45 am – Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips

11:56 am – Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz (Mex), Doug Ghim

12:07 pm – Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks

12:18 pm – Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley

12:29 pm – Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau

12:40 pm – Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland

12:51 pm – Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre

1:02 pm – Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry

1:13 pm – Richard Bland, Trevor Gutschewski (a), Lanto Griffin

1:24 pm – Edoardo Molinari, Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard

1:35 pm – Thriston Lawrence, Noah Kent (a), Thorbjørn Olesen

1:46 pm – Jinichiro Kozuma, Cameron Tankersley (a), Chase Johnson

1:57 pm – Philip Barbaree, Riley Lewis, Brady Calkins

5:30 pm – Frédéric Lacroix, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Bairstow

5:41 pm – Byeong-Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox

5:52 pm – Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk

6:03 pm – Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

6:14 pm – Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy

6:25 pm – Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

6:36 pm – Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed

6:47 pm – Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger

6:58 pm – Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

7:09 pm – Benjamin James (a), Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger

7:20 pm – Rasmus Neergaard‑Petersen, Justin Hastings (a), Laurie Canter

7:31 pm – Frankie Harris (a), Emilio Gonzalez, Roberto Diaz

7:42 pm – Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser

Starting on 10th tee

11:45 am – Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty

11:56 am – Jacques Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole

12:07 pm – Tom Kim, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Pendrith

12:18 pm – Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

12:29 pm – Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy

12:40 pm – Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy

12:51 pm – Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover

1:02 pm – Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson

1:13 pm – Niklas Norgaard, Brian Campbell, Justin Lower

1:24 pm – Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (a), Johnny Keefer

1:35 pm – James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (a)

1:46 pm – Joakim Lagergren, Mason Howell (a), Chris Gotterup

1:57 pm – Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, Lance Simpson (a)

5:30 pm – Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, Takumi Kanaya

5:41 pm – Bryan Lee (a), Guido Migliozzi, Preston Summerhays

5:52 pm – Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace

6:03 pm – Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor

6:14 pm – Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson

6:25 pm – Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka

6:36 pm – Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, JT Poston

6:47 pm – Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon

6:58 pm – Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, Nick Dunlap

7:09 pm – Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz

7:20 pm – Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zachery Pollo (a)

7:31 pm – James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (a), Riki Kawamoto

7:42 pm – Austen Truslow, Harrison Ott, George Duangmanee

