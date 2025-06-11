US Open 2025 golf tee times: Full schedule today
Your guide to US Open timings as the competition begins at Oakmont.
The world's best golfers will gather at Oakmont Country Club on Thursday for the start of the US Open 2025.
If the Open is known for its history and the Masters for its traditions, then the US Open, the year's third golf major, is known as the sport's toughest test.
Oakmont's tight fairways, greens like glass, and deep rough mean the 2025 edition will be no different – and the competitors know it as they ready themselves for Thursday's opening round.
Heavy favourite Scottie Scheffler, Masters champion Rory McIlroy, 2024 winner Bryson DeChambeau, and the rest of the challengers all know now when they will begin their challenge.
US Open 2025 tee times
All UK time.
Round One
Starting on first tee
- 11:45 am – Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips
- 11:56 am – Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz (Mex), Doug Ghim
- 12:07 pm – Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks
- 12:18 pm – Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley
- 12:29 pm – Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau
- 12:40 pm – Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland
- 12:51 pm – Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre
- 1:02 pm – Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry
- 1:13 pm – Richard Bland, Trevor Gutschewski (a), Lanto Griffin
- 1:24 pm – Edoardo Molinari, Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard
- 1:35 pm – Thriston Lawrence, Noah Kent (a), Thorbjørn Olesen
- 1:46 pm – Jinichiro Kozuma, Cameron Tankersley (a), Chase Johnson
- 1:57 pm – Philip Barbaree, Riley Lewis, Brady Calkins
- 5:30 pm – Frédéric Lacroix, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Bairstow
- 5:41 pm – Byeong-Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox
- 5:52 pm – Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk
- 6:03 pm – Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka
- 6:14 pm – Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy
- 6:25 pm – Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
- 6:36 pm – Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed
- 6:47 pm – Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger
- 6:58 pm – Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk
- 7:09 pm – Benjamin James (a), Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger
- 7:20 pm – Rasmus Neergaard‑Petersen, Justin Hastings (a), Laurie Canter
- 7:31 pm – Frankie Harris (a), Emilio Gonzalez, Roberto Diaz
- 7:42 pm – Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser
Starting on 10th tee
- 11:45 am – Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty
- 11:56 am – Jacques Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole
- 12:07 pm – Tom Kim, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:18 pm – Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama
- 12:29 pm – Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy
- 12:40 pm – Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy
- 12:51 pm – Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover
- 1:02 pm – Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson
- 1:13 pm – Niklas Norgaard, Brian Campbell, Justin Lower
- 1:24 pm – Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (a), Johnny Keefer
- 1:35 pm – James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (a)
- 1:46 pm – Joakim Lagergren, Mason Howell (a), Chris Gotterup
- 1:57 pm – Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, Lance Simpson (a)
- 5:30 pm – Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, Takumi Kanaya
- 5:41 pm – Bryan Lee (a), Guido Migliozzi, Preston Summerhays
- 5:52 pm – Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace
- 6:03 pm – Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor
- 6:14 pm – Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson
- 6:25 pm – Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka
- 6:36 pm – Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, JT Poston
- 6:47 pm – Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon
- 6:58 pm – Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, Nick Dunlap
- 7:09 pm – Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz
- 7:20 pm – Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zachery Pollo (a)
- 7:31 pm – James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (a), Riki Kawamoto
- 7:42 pm – Austen Truslow, Harrison Ott, George Duangmanee
