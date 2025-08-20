Acting against the World No. 1 is the removal of starting strokes, which previously rewarded the top-ranked players by handing them a stroke advantage to start the tournament.

Three-time winner Rory McIlroy will be among the players attempting to deny Scheffler, get their hands on the FedEx Cup, and claim the largest chunk of the $40 million prize money.

With the globe's finest golfers all in one place, the PGA Tour's season-ending tournament is one fans of the sport cannot afford to miss and there will be extensive coverage again this year.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Tour Championship 2025.

How to watch the Tour Championship 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Tour Championship 2025 live on Sky Sports from Thursday 21st August 2025 until the final round on Sunday 24th August 2025.

Coverage of play begins between 4pm and 6pm UK time on the first two days, and from between 8:30pm and 9:30pm at the weekend. The full schedule can be found below.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Tour Championship 2025 schedule

All UK time. Live on Sky Sports+, Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Thursday 21st August

Friday 22nd August

Saturday 23rd August

Coverage from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf and 8:30pm on Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday 24th August

Coverage from 4pm on Sky Sports Golf and 9pm on Sky Sports Main Event

