Scot Robert MacIntyre will be eager to lift the Claret Jug on home soil and heads to the first tee at 9:36am with momentum on his side after securing the top prize at last week's Scottish Open.

All eyes will be on the usual suspects, however, including Rory McIlroy, who suffered a brutal final-round collapse at last month's US Open as Bryson DeChambeau benefited, and world number one Scottie Scheffler.

The likes of LIV Golf defector Jon Rahm and PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele are also among the favourites to go all the way as the showpiece event of the British golf calendar begins.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch The Open 2024.

What time does The Open 2024 start today?

The Open tees off at 6:35am on Thursday 18th July 2024.

TV coverage of the day's action will be shown live on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW.

The Open 2024 tee times

Round One

Thursday 18th July

6:35am: Justin Leonard (US), Todd Hamilton (US), Jack McDonald (Sco)

6:46am: Tom McKibbin (NIrl), Alex Noren (Swe), Calum Scott (Sco) (x)

6:57am: Jesper Svensson (Swe), Vincent Norrman (Swe), Michael Hendry (Nzl)

7:08am: Younghan Song (Kor), Daniel Hillier (Nzl), Ryosuke Kinoshita (Jpn)

7:19am: Min Woo Lee (Aus), Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

7:30am: Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Adam Scott (Aus), Keita Nakajima (Jpn)

7:41am: Francesco Molinari (Ita), Justin Rose (Eng), Jasper Stubbs (Aus) (x)

7:52am: Justin Thomas (US), Sungjae Im (Kor), Matthew Southgate (Eng)

8:03am: Nick Taylor (Can), Matt Wallace (Eng), Laurie Canter (Eng)

8:14am: Sebastian Soderberg (Swe), Matteo Manassero (Ita), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind)

8:25am: Zach Johnson (US), Austin Eckroat (US), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

8:36am: John Daly (US), Santiago de la Fuente (Mex) (x), Aaron Rai (Eng)

8:47am: Stewart Cink (US), Chris Kirk (US), Dominic Clemons (Eng) (x)

9:03am: Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Adam Schenk (US), Joaquin Niemann (Chl)

9:14am: Adam Hadwin (Can), Lucas Glover (US), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

9:25am: Tony Finau (US), Russell Henley (US), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

9:36am: Jon Rahm (Esp), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

9:47am: Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Bryson DeChambeau (US), Tom Kim (US)

9:58am: Brian Harman (US), Viktor Hovland (Nor), Sahith Theegala (US)

10:09am: Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Max Homa (US), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

10:20am: Keegan Bradley (US), Will Zalatoris (US), Gordon Sargent (US) (x)

10:31am: Harris English (US), Maverick McNealy (US), Alexander Bjork (Swe)

10:42am: Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Sean Crocker (US), Tommy Morrison (x)

10:53am: David Puig (Esp), John Catlin (US), Guntaek Koh (Kor)

11:04am: Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Daniel Bradbury (Eng), Elvis Smylie (Aus)

11:15am: Nacho Elvira (Esp), Minkyu Kim (Kor), Darren Fichardt (Rsa)

11:26am: Mason Andersen (US), Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn), Sam Hutsby (Eng)

11:47am: Ewen Ferguson (Sco), Marcel Siem (Ger)

11:58am: CT Pan (Tpe), Romain Langasque (Fra), Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn)

12:09pm: Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Angel Hidalgo (Esp), Richard Mansell (Eng)

12:20pm: Corey Conners (Can), Ryan Fox (Nzl), Jorge Campillo (Esp)

12:31pm: Ernie Els (Rsa), Gary Woodland (US), Altin van der Merwe (Rsa) (x)

12:42pm: Henrik Stenson (Swe), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Jacob Skov Olesen (Den) (x)

12:53pm: Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Billy Horschel (US), Victor Perez (Fra)

1:04pm: Sepp Straka (Aut), Brendon Todd (US), Jordan Smith (Eng)

1:15pm: Denny McCarthy (US), Taylor Moore (US), Adrian Meronk (Pol)

1:26pm: Jason Day (Aus), Byeong Hun An (Kor), Rickie Fowler (US)

1:37pm: Alex Cejka (Ger), Eric Cole (US), Kurt Kitayama (US)

1:48pm: Darren Clarke (NIrl), JT Poston (US), Dean Burmester (Rsa)

2:04pm: Phil Mickelson (US), Joost Luiten (Ned), Dustin Johnson (US)

2:15pm: Padraig Harrington (Irl), Davis Thompson (US), Matthew Jordan (Eng)

2:26pm: Wyndham Clark (US), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Brooks Koepka (US)

2:37pm: Tiger Woods (US), Xander Schauffele (US), Patrick Cantlay (US)

2:48pm: Collin Morikawa (US), Sam Burns (US), Si Woo Kim (Kor)

2:59pm: Shane Lowry (Irl), Cameron Smith (Aus), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

3:10pm: Jordan Spieth (US), Scottie Scheffler (US), Cameron Young (US)

3:21pm: Akshay Bhatia (US), Tom Hoge (US), Sami Valimaki (Fin)

3:32pm: Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Ben Griffin (US), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

3:43pm: Yannik Paul (Ger), Joe Dean (Eng), Andy Ogletree (US)

3:54pm: Ryan van Velzen (Rsa), Charlie Lindh (Swe), Luis Masaveu (Esp) (x)

4:05pm: Kazuma Kobori (Nzl), Jaime Montojo Fernandez (Esp) (x), Liam Nolan (Irl) (x)

4:16pm: Daniel Brown (Eng), Denwit David Boriboonsub (Tha), Matthew Dodd-Berry (Eng) (x)

4:27pm: Jeunghun Wang (Kor), Aguri Iwasaki (Jpn), Sam Horsfield (Eng)

How to watch The Open 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of The Open 2024 will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event. You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch events via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

