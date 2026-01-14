The Sony Open has been given the privilege of opening the PGA Tour for another year – but you may not guess it from the field in Hawaii.

Ad

Fewer than half of the world's top 60 will line up at the starting line for the season, which is no great surprise, and the top four in the world rankings – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Xander Schauffele have all opted to swerve it.

That doesn't mean it won't be a sparkling contest between those who do choose to jet to the mid-Pacific, with Russell Henley, JJ Spaun, Robert MacIntyre and Keegan Bradley among those making the trip.

The Sentry is the usual season-opener for the PGA Tour, also based in Hawaii, but droughts and a water conservation dispute across the island chain mean the course at the venue is not suitable for play in January.

The Sony Open, won by Canadian Nick Taylor in 2025, has taken up the mantle and will look to put on a spectacle befitting the occasion.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch Sony Open 2026.

How to watch the Sony Open 2026 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Sony Open 2026 live on Sky Sports Golf.

The Sony Open kicks off on Thursday 15th January 2026.

The tournament will run until Sunday 18th January 2026 with the final round taking place on that day.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Sony Open 2026 tee times and schedule

All UK time. All live on Sky Sports and NOW.

Thursday 15th January

Coverage from 5pm

Tee times: To be added once confirmed.

Friday 16th January

Coverage from 5pm

Saturday 17th January

Coverage from 5:15pm

Sunday 18th January

Coverage from 5:15pm

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.