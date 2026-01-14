❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Sony Open on TV 2026: Tee times, channel and live stream
Your complete guide on how to watch the Sony Open 2026 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Wednesday, 14 January 2026 at 2:00 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad