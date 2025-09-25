Captain Luke Donald and 11 of the 12 Team Europe players who won in Rome two years ago, plus rookie Rasmus Højgaard, head across the Atlantic in pursuit of a first victory on American soil since 2012 and just a fifth since the Ryder Cup's inception nearly a century ago.

Team USA, led by local favourite Keegan Bradley, have the star power to send the tourists home empty-handed but are lacking a little in experience and are not as tight a unit as their opponents.

New York sports fans are known for their passion and a raucous atmosphere is expected at Bethpage Black, which should only raise the stakes and make for fantastic viewing.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Ryder Cup 2025.

How to watch the Ryder Cup 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Ryder Cup 2025 live on Sky Sports from Friday 26th September 2025 until the final day singles on Sunday 28th September 2025.

Coverage of play begins at around midday UK time on the first two days and 5pm on Sunday. The full schedule can be found below.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Ryder Cup 2025 schedule

Tommy Fleetwood. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

All UK time. Live on Sky Sports+, Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Friday 26th September

Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf from 11:30am

Foursomes – 12:10pm

Fourballs – 5:25pm

Saturday 27th September

Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf from 11:30am

Foursomes – 12:10pm

Fourballs – 5:25pm

Sunday 28th September

Live on Sky Sports Golf from 4:30pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm

Singles – 5:02pm

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.