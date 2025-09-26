The performance of rookies is a key factor at any Ryder Cup but given the general wisdom is that this could be the tightest contest in years, it is no stretch to suggest that the five first-timers will decide who is celebrating on Sunday.

But who are the Team Europe and Team USA rookies? And what do their respective teammates think of them?

Team Europe

Rasmus Højgaard

It speaks to the continuity of Team Europe that the only change from their victory two years ago sees rookie Rasmus Højgaard replace his twin Nicolai.

The 24-year-old is the youngest player at the Ryder Cup 2025 but has more experience than most debutants. The Dane was part of the team in Rome, where he drove his brother and vice-captain Thomas Bjorn's buggy – a move that now looks something of a masterstroke.

Højgaard, who earned his place by finishing fifth in the European qualification standings, is the lowest player on the World Rankings (58) outside LIV Golf star John Rahm. He's long off the tee, which should suit Bethpage Black, but his short game and inconsistent putting are a concern.

Already a five-time winner on the DP World Tour, the Team Europe rookie has sky-high potential and will likely be paired with one of their veterans on Friday or Saturday. That could well be Shane Lowry, who outlined his faith in him when he offered Højgaard some advice ahead of his debut.

Speaking on ‘Why Golf’ podcast, Lowry said: “Just be himself. Don’t try and be anyone else, just be yourself. No matter how you are feeling, everyone else is feeling like that too. No matter how nervous you feel on the first tee, the guy standing beside you is feeling that too.

“You have to remember that is the reason you play golf and this is what it is all for.”

Team USA

JJ Spaun

JJ Spaun may well be pinching himself on the first tee at Bethpage Black. The Californian lost his PGA Tour card in 2021 and considered retirement last year after a poor start to the season but has enjoyed a meteoric rise in 2025, which included winning the US Open with a 64-foot birdie putt on the 18th green and finishing second in the Team USA qualification standings.

He has climbed from 115th to sixth in the World Rankings this season on the back of his sparkling approach play, which is among the best on the PGA Tour, and the resilience that comes with being a long-time journeyman before reaching recent heights.

At 35, Spaun knows his game inside out but has admitted that he never believed he would play in a Ryder Cup – a mindset that could prove to be a blessing or a curse when the pressure really cranks up. Still, he has the backing of his compatriots and, in particular, Justin Thomas.

He revealed: "I've talked to JT quite a bit, and he's like, 'You earned your spot on this team; don't feel like this is a handout or a pick. You have a major that a lot of us are very jealous of, and you deserve to be on this team.'

"I think hearing that has helped me feel like I fit in more as a core player than a rookie that is just trying to make some sort of impact. So I think that's huge for my confidence."

Russell Henley

It's not hard to see why Russell Henley flies under the radar – he is understated, he doesn't hit bombs or have a particularly aesthetic swing – but 10 top-10 finishes this year, including two at majors and a victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational have seen him rise to third in the World Rankings and establish himself as one of the most consistent golfers on the planet.

Bethpage Black's length could be an issue for him as, while accurate, he is the shortest hitter on Team USA and at the 45th Ryder Cup.

Henley has team match play experience, having proved a successful partner to Scottie Scheffler during last year's President's Cup triumph, and it would be no surprise to see him paired with the World No. 1 again this weekend.

The 36-year-old, the oldest player on Team USA despite being a rookie, may not strike fear into the hearts of the Europeans but his consistency and lethal putting could make him a key player for captain Keegan Bradley, who feels he is made for the Ryder Cup.

Bradley said: “I saw firsthand what Russell is capable of in team match play at last year’s Presidents Cup. He is a fierce competitor and built to shine on the Ryder Cup stage. I am pumped to have him as a member of our team and know he will bring his best in September.”

Ben Griffin

What a year it has been for Ben Griffin. Four years on from quitting golf to work for a mortgage company, the 29-year-old was named among Keegan Bradley's captain's picks on the back of a brilliant breakthrough season.

Griffin has claimed his first two PGA Tour wins among 11 top 10 finishes to rise to 11th in the World Rankings and fifth on Data Golf's strokes gained index – the metric many feel is the best way to measure golfing performance.

What he lacks in distance off the tee, 'Benny Booms' makes up for with his scintillating short game and aggressive mindset, which could make him a handful for Team Europe.

Griffin is hard to miss due to his aviator-style sunglasses, which has worn since midway through last year due to seeing 'floaters' after having laser eye surgery to save his sight.

He has a big supporter in World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who waxed lyrical about his Team USA teammate after edging him out at the Procore Championship earlier this month.

Scheffler said: "I think Ben (Griffin) always had the belief that he was going to be out here. I don't know if he was an accountant or (loan mortgage officer) for that long.

"When you talk to Ben. He's a guy that has a lot of confidence, he's got a lot of self-belief. That's what we love about him being a part of our Ryder Cup team.

He added: "I was fortunate to be the winner this week, but (Griffin's) going to bounce back. I'm excited that he's going to be on my team in a couple weeks. I'm excited that I don't have to play against him."

Cameron Young

No player will be more popular with the Bethpage Black crowd than Cameron Young. Not only was the New Yorker born less than 60 miles from the course, he also won the New York State Open there in 2015 – becoming the first amateur to do so.

One of Team USA's captain's picks, Young battled his way into Keegan Bradley's thinking courtesy of a late-season surge. He has had six top-ten finishes since the end of June, including his first PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship last month and a tied fourth-place finish at the US Open earlier this summer.

The 28-year-old is one of the best putters in the game at the moment – ranking fifth for strokes gained putting on the PGA Tour.

Young is known as a fairly reserved player but Team USA teammate Collin Morikawa is hoping that the passion of the Ryder Cup could unlock a fire inside him.

"I would love to see Cam Young just throw a massive fist pump in someone's face," he said. "I would love it. I mean, home state, home crowd, red, white and blue, played on the Junior Ryder Cup.

"He's a fiery competitor. I've known Cam for a long time. He's been very stoic, right. We're deep competitors. Whether you see that or not through the TV or through watching us play, he wants to whoop some butt.

"Yeah, I would love to see a nice little putter raise, undercut, fist-pump."

