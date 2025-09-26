There were some surprises in the final three pairings but it is all shaping up to be a thrilling opening session.

Friday and Saturday are all about teamwork, with eight points on offer across the morning foursomes and afternoon fourballs, but the Ryder Cup 2025 will truly be settled on Sunday when all 12 players from each team will go out on their own to fight for a point in the singles.

It is one of sport's great events that never fails to deliver on drama. With an amped up crowd expected at Bethpage Black, this year's event should be no different.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Ryder Cup 2025 tee times.

Ryder Cup 2025 tee times

All UK time.

Friday 26th September

Foursomes

12:10pm – Match 1: Bryson DeChambeau / Justin Thomas (USA) v Jon Rahm / Tyrrell Hatton (EUR)

12:26pm – Match 2: Scottie Scheffler / Russell Henley (USA) v Ludvig Åberg / Matt Fitzpatrick (EUR)

12:42pm – Match 3: Collin Morikawa / Harris English (USA) v Rory McIlroy / Tommy Fleetwood (EUR)

12:58pm – Match 4: Xander Schauffele / Patrick Cantlay (USA) v Robert MacIntyre / Viktor Hovland (EUR)

Fourballs

5:25pm – Match 1: TBC/TBC v TBC/TBC

5:41pm – Match 2: TBC/TBC v TBC/TBC

5:57pm – Match 3: TBC/TBC v TBC/TBC

6:13pm – Match 4: TBC/TBC v TBC/TBC

Saturday 27th September

Foursomes

12:10pm – Match 1: TBC/TBC v TBC/TBC

12:26pm – Match 2: TBC/TBC v TBC/TBC

12:42pm – Match 3: TBC/TBC v TBC/TBC

12:58pm – Match 4: TBC/TBC v TBC/TBC

Fourballs

5:25pm – Match 1: TBC/TBC v TBC/TBC

5:41pm – Match 2: TBC/TBC v TBC/TBC

5:57pm – Match 3: TBC/TBC v TBC/TBC

6:13pm – Match 4: TBC/TBC v TBC/TBC

Sunday 28th September

Singles

5:02pm – Match 1: TBC v TBC

5:13pm – Match 2: TBC v TBC

5:24pm – Match 3: TBC v TBC

5:35pm – Match 4: TBC v TBC

5:46pm – Match 5: TBC v TBC

5:57pm – Match 6: TBC v TBC

6:08pm – Match 7: TBC v TBC

6:19pm – Match 8: TBC v TBC

6:30pm – Match 9: TBC v TBC

6:41pm – Match 10: TBC v TBC

6:52pm – Match 11: TBC v TBC

7:03pm – Match 12: TBC v TBC

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.