Thanks to a new deal that runs until 2029, fans can enjoy free-to-air coverage of the Ryder Cup 2025 across the BBC throughout the weekend.

Sky Sports retains the live TV rights but every twist and turn from Bethpage will be covered live on BBC Radio while there will be digital clips online and on social media as well as extensive highlights shows on all three days.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full breakdown of the BBC's Ryder Cup 2025 coverage and highlights.

Ryder Cup 2025 highlights on BBC

There will be extensive highlights of all three days of the Ryder Cup 2025 – allowing fans to catch up on all the action from Bethpage Black for free.

The 90-minute shows, hosted by Sarah Mulkerrins and including Ken Brown's Ken on the Course features, will be available on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer daily from midnight.

Fans will also be able to follow all five sessions through digital clips on the BBC Sport website and across social media.

Listen to the Ryder Cup 2025 on BBC radio and online

Every session of the Ryder Cup 2025 will be available to listen to on BBC Radio, BBC Sounds, and the BBC Sport website.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. Radio 5 Sports Extra, Extra 2, and Extra 3 are only available on DAB radio, online, or via the BBC Sounds app.

There is more than 30 hours of coverage from the event at Bethpage Black. The full schedule is below:

Friday 26th September

Foursomes – BBC Radio 5 Live from 12pm

Fourballs – BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 from 5pm and BBC Radio 5 Live from 5:30pm

Saturday 27th September

Foursomes – BBC Radio 5 Live from 12pm

Fourballs – BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 from 5pm and BBC Radio 5 Live from 6:15pm

Sunday 28th September

Singles – BBC Radio 5 Live from 4:15pm

Mark Chapman. Getty Images

Highlights

Presenters

Sarah Mulkerrins

Commentators

Andrew Cotter

Ken Brown

Ned Michaels

Pundits

Ken Brown

Radio

Presenters

Mark Chapman

Commentators

Iain Carter

John Murray

Alistair Bruce-Ball

Katherine Downes

James Gregg

Co-commentators

Oli Wilson

Jamie Donaldson

Catriona Matthew

Shaun Micheel

Andrew Magee

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.