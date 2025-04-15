The RBC Heritage 2025 is the latest signature event on the agenda, with a prize purse of $20 million to split between field.

The big question is: will Rory McIlroy be at Harbor Town to play in the RBC Heritage this week?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on whether Rory McIlroy will feature at the RBC Heritage 2025.

Will Rory McIlroy play at the RBC Heritage 2025?

No, Rory McIlroy will not play at the RBC Heritage 2025 event this week as he rests following his Masters triumph.

McIlroy is expected to miss this week's PGA Tour signature event, but is slated to feature again before the end of the month.

The Northern Irishman is set to feature at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in a team pairing with Irishman Shane Lowry.

Rory McIlroy's schedule 2025

Expected schedule. Subject to change. Majors in bold.

24th-27th April - Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Team event with Shane Lowry)

8th-11th May - Truist Championship

15th-18th May - PGA Championship

29th May-1st June - The Memorial

5th-8th June - RBC Canadian Open

12th-15th June - US Open

19th-22nd June - Travelers Championship

10th-13th July - Genesis Scottish Open

17th-20th July - The Open

14th-17th August - BMW Championship

21st-24th August - Tour Championship

4th-7th September - Amgen Irish Open

11th-14th September - BMW PGA Championship

26th-28th September - Ryder Cup

6th-9th November - Abu Dhabi Championship

13th-16th November - DP World Tour Championship

