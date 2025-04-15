Will Rory McIlroy play at the RBC Heritage 2025? Masters winner schedule confirmed
Rory McIlroy's schedule is shaping up for the year to come.
Has your pulse returned to regular pace? Ours hasn't yet. We're not sure how Rory McIlroy's heart rate could have either.
Sunday's Masters drama remains fresh in the memory – and probably still in the legs of those players who continued late into the day – but the PGA Tour returns without mercy this week.
The RBC Heritage 2025 is the latest signature event on the agenda, with a prize purse of $20 million to split between field.
The big question is: will Rory McIlroy be at Harbor Town to play in the RBC Heritage this week?
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on whether Rory McIlroy will feature at the RBC Heritage 2025.
No, Rory McIlroy will not play at the RBC Heritage 2025 event this week as he rests following his Masters triumph.
McIlroy is expected to miss this week's PGA Tour signature event, but is slated to feature again before the end of the month.
The Northern Irishman is set to feature at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in a team pairing with Irishman Shane Lowry.
Rory McIlroy's schedule 2025
Expected schedule. Subject to change. Majors in bold.
- 24th-27th April - Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Team event with Shane Lowry)
- 8th-11th May - Truist Championship
- 15th-18th May - PGA Championship
- 29th May-1st June - The Memorial
- 5th-8th June - RBC Canadian Open
- 12th-15th June - US Open
- 19th-22nd June - Travelers Championship
- 10th-13th July - Genesis Scottish Open
- 17th-20th July - The Open
- 14th-17th August - BMW Championship
- 21st-24th August - Tour Championship
- 4th-7th September - Amgen Irish Open
- 11th-14th September - BMW PGA Championship
- 26th-28th September - Ryder Cup
- 6th-9th November - Abu Dhabi Championship
- 13th-16th November - DP World Tour Championship
