All eyes will be on TPC Sawgrass this week for the Players Championship – the flagship event of the PGA Tour season.

Though Rory McIlroy's title defence is in question due to a back injury, there will be no shortage of star power in what is golf's strongest field outside the four majors.

After a difficult few weeks, world No.1 Scottie Scheffler will relish his return to the Players, where he won in 2023 and 2024.

Among those tipped to compete with Scheffler in the 123-player field are Tommy Fleetwood, a revitalised Collin Morikawa, and Chris Gotterup, who has flown up the world rankings this year.

The arrival of the Players Championship means golf's major season is nearly upon us. Fans can tune into extensive coverage from Thursday to Sunday as the world's best players take on TPC Sawgrass and each other.

Radio Times brings you all the details about how to watch the Players Championship 2026.

How to watch the Players Championship 2026 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Players Championship 2026 live on Sky Sports from Thursday 12 March 2026 until the final round on Sunday 15 March 2026.

Coverage of play begins at around 11:30am UK time on the first two days and an hour earlier on the final two days.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

2025 winner Rory McIlroy. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Players Championship 2026 tee times

Times in GMT.

Round 1

Starting 1st hole:

11:40am – Mark Hubbard (USA), Thorbjørn Olesen (DEN), Mac Meissner (USA)

11:52am – Bud Cauley (USA), Vince Whaley (USA), Chandler Phillips (USA)

12:04pm – Emiliano Grillo (ARG), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Max Greyserman (USA)

12:16pm – Kevin Yu (TPE), Cam Davis (AUS), Gary Woodland (USA)

12:28pm – Ricky Castillo (USA), Ryan Gerard (USA), Patrick Cantlay (USA)

12:40pm – Adam Schenk (USA), Garrick Higgo (RSA), Matt McCarty (USA)

12:52pm – Brian Harman (USA), Maverick McNealy (USA), Davis Riley (USA)

1:04pm – Sami Valimaki (FIN), Lucas Glover (USA), Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG)

1:16pm – Michael Brennan (USA), Harris English (USA), JT Poston (USA)

1:28pm – Haotong Li (CHN), Zecheng Dou (CHN), Jordan Smith (ENG)

4:30pm – Lee Hodges (USA), Andrew Putnam (USA), Sam Stevens (USA)

4:42pm – Erik van Rooyen (RSA), Keith Mitchell (USA), Michael Kim (USA)

4:54pm – Taylor Moore (USA), Joel Dahmen (USA), Ryo Hisatsune (JPN)

5:06pm – Jacob Bridgeman (USA), Ben Griffin (USA), Adam Scott (AUS)

5:18pm – JJ Spaun (USA), Sepp Straka (AUT), Shane Lowry (IRL)

5:30pm – Sahith Theegala (USA), Rickie Fowler (USA), Jordan Spieth (USA)

5:42pm – Xander Schauffele (USA), Rory McIlroy (NIR), Hideki Matsuyama (JPN)

5:54pm – Chris Gotterup (USA), Justin Rose (ENG), Min Woo Lee (AUS)

6:06pm – Brian Campbell (USA), Karl Vilips (AUS), Aaron Rai (ENG)

6:18pm – Matti Schmid (GER), Max McGreevy (USA), Takumi Kanaya (JPN)

6:30pm – Zach Bauchou (USA), Sudarshan Yellamaraju (CAN), A.J Ewart (CAN)

Starting 10th hole:

11:40am – Mackenzie Hughes (CAN), Eric Cole (USA), Rico Hoey (PHI)

11:52am – Max Homa (USA), Daniel Berger (USA), Michael Thorbjornsen (USA)

12:04pm – Rasmus Højgaard (DEN), Danny Walker (USA), Kristoffer Reitan (NOR)

12:16pm – Jhonattan Vegas (VEN), Taylor Pendrith (CAN), Alex Noren (SWE)

12:28pm – Akshay Bhatia (USA), Brooks Koepka (USA), Tony Finau (USA)

12:40pm – Collin Morikawa (USA), Ludvig Åberg (SWE), Si Woo Kim (KOR)

12:52pm – Scottie Scheffler (USA), Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Justin Thomas (USA)

1:04pm – Viktor Hovland (NOR), Russell Henley (USA), Bob MacIntyre (SCO)

1:16pm – Aldrich Potgieter (RSA), Jake Knapp (USA), Sungjae Im (KOR)

1:28pm – Patton Kizzire (USA), Seamus Power (IRL), Johnny Keefer (USA)

4:30pm – Tom Hoge (USA), Denny McCarthy (USA), Nicolai Højgaard (DEN)

4:42pm – Patrick Rodgers (USA), Kevin Roy (USA), Marco Penge (ENG)

4:54pm – Chad Ramey (USA), Alex Smalley (USA), Pierceson Coody (USA)

5:06pm – Kurt Kitayama (USA), Harry Hall (ENG), Stephan Jaeger (GER)

5:18pm – Keegan Bradley (USA), Ryan Fox (NZL), Chris Kirk (USA)

5:30pm – Andrew Novak (USA), Nick Taylor (CAN), Wyndham Clark (USA)

5:42pm – Steven Fisk (USA), William Mouw (USA), Joe Highsmith (USA)

5:54pm – Cameron Young (USA), Davis Thompson (USA), Sam Burns (USA)

6:06pm – Nico Echavarria (COL), Jason Day (AUS), Corey Conners (CAN)

6:18pm – Matthieu Pavon (FRA), SH Kim (KOR), Austin Smotherman (USA)

Round 2

Starting 1st hole:

11:40am – Tom Hoge (USA), Denny McCarthy (USA), Nicolai Højgaard (DEN)

11:52am – Patrick Rodgers (USA), Kevin Roy (USA), Marco Penge (ENG)

12:04pm – Chad Ramey (USA), Alex Smalley (USA), Pierceson Coody (USA)

12:16pm – Kurt Kitayama (USA), Harry Hall (ENG), Stephan Jaeger (GER)

12:28pm – Keegan Bradley (USA), Ryan Fox (NZL), Chris Kirk (USA)

12:40pm – Andrew Novak (USA), Nick Taylor (CAN), Wyndham Clark (USA)

12:52pm – Steven Fisk (USA), William Mouw (USA), Joe Highsmith (USA)

1:04pm – Cameron Young (USA), Davis Thompson (USA), Sam Burns (USA)

1:16pm – Nico Echavarria (COL), Jason Day (AUS), Corey Conners (CAN)

1:28pm – Matthieu Pavon (FRA), S.H. Kim (KOR), Austin Smotherman (USA)

4:30pm – Mackenzie Hughes (CAN), Eric Cole (USA), Rico Hoey (PHI)

4:42pm – Max Homa (USA), Daniel Berger (USA), Michael Thorbjornsen (USA)

4:54pm – Rasmus Højgaard (DEN), Danny Walker (USA), Kristoffer Reitan (NOR)

5:06pm – Jhonattan Vegas (VEN), Taylor Pendrith (CAN), Alex Noren (SWE)

5:18pm – Akshay Bhatia (USA), Brooks Koepka (USA), Tony Finau (USA)

5:30pm – Collin Morikawa (USA), Ludvig Åberg (SWE), Si Woo Kim (KOR)

5:42pm – Scottie Scheffler (USA), Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Justin Thomas (USA)

5:54pm – Viktor Hovland (NOR), Russell Henley (USA), Robert MacIntyre (SCO)

6:06pm – Aldrich Potgieter (RSA), Jake Knapp (USA), Sungjae Im (KOR)

6:18pm – Patton Kizzire (USA), Seamus Power (IRL), Johnny Keefer (USA)

Starting 10th hole:

11:40am – Lee Hodges (USA), Andrew Putnam (USA), Sam Stevens (USA)

11:52am – Erik van Rooyen (RSA), Keith Mitchell (USA), Michael Kim (USA)

12:04pm – Taylor Moore (USA), Joel Dahmen (USA), Ryo Hisatsune (JPN)

12:16pm – Jacob Bridgeman (USA), Ben Griffin (USA), Adam Scott (AUS)

12:28pm – J.J. Spaun (USA), Sepp Straka (AUT), Shane Lowry (IRL)

12:40pm – Sahith Theegala (USA), Rickie Fowler (USA), Jordan Spieth (USA)

12:52pm – Xander Schauffele (USA), Rory McIlroy (NIR), Hideki Matsuyama (JPN)

1:04pm – Chris Gotterup (USA), Justin Rose (ENG), Min Woo Lee (AUS)

1:16pm – Brian Campbell (USA), Karl Vilips (AUS), Aaron Rai (ENG)

1:28pm – Matti Schmid (GER), Max McGreevy (USA), Takumi Kanaya (JPN)

1:40pm – Zach Bauchou (USA), Sudarshan Yellamaraju (CAN), A.J. Ewart (CAN)

4:30pm – Mark Hubbard (USA), Thorbjørn Olesen (DEN), Mac Meissner (USA)

4:42pm – Bud Cauley (USA), Vince Whaley (USA), Chandler Phillips (USA)

4:54pm – Emiliano Grillo (ARG), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Max Greyserman (USA)

5:06pm – Kevin Yu (TPE), Cam Davis (AUS), Gary Woodland (USA)

5:18pm – Ricky Castillo (USA), Ryan Gerard (USA), Patrick Cantlay (USA)

5:30pm – Adam Schenk (USA), Garrick Higgo (RSA), Matt McCarty (USA)

5:42pm – Brian Harman (USA), Maverick McNealy (USA), Davis Riley (USA)

5:54pm – Sami Välimäki (FIN), Lucas Glover (USA), Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG)

6:06pm – Michael Brennan (USA), Harris English (USA), J.T. Poston (USA)

6:18pm – Haotong Li (CHN), Zecheng Dou (CHN), Jordan Smith (ENG)

Players Championship 2026 schedule

All UK time. Live on Sky Sports+, Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Thursday 12 March

Friday 13 March

Saturday 14 March

Coverage from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf and from 8pm Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday 15 March

