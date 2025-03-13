The world No. 1 arrives at the tournament with three finishes inside the top 11 out of four tournaments in 2025 so far.

Rory McIlroy won his maiden competition of the year at Pebble Beach in February, but has failed to make the top 10 at the Genesis Invitational or Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Scheffler, McIlroy and world No. 2 Xander Schauffele are expected to form the front pack in Florida.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch The Players Championship 2025.

When is The Players Championship 2025?

The Players Championship 2025 tees off on Thursday 13th March 2025.

The tournament will run until Sunday 16th March 2025, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch The Players Championship 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch The Players Championship 2025 live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

The Players Championship 2025 schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 13th March

Friday 14th March

Saturday 15th March

Sunday 16th March

