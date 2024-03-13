This is the 50th Players Championship, adding an extra touch of stardust to an already prestigious event on the elite golf calendar.

Scottie Scheffler struck four consecutive sub-70 scores – including a 65 – across last year's event to win with a mighty 17-under score. He finished up five strokes ahead of Tyrell Hatton in second place.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch Players Championship 2024.

When is the Players Championship 2024?

The Players Championship begins on Thursday 14th March 2024.

The tournament runs until Sunday 17th March 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch the Players Championship 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of Players Championship 2024 will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch events via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Players Championship 2024 schedule

Thursday 14th March

From 11:30am on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Friday 15th March

From 11:30am on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Saturday 16th March

From 2pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Sunday 17th March

From 2pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

How much is the Players Championship 2024 prize money?

There's a huge prize pot on offer for the Players Championship.

We only know the top prize and total prize fund right now, but we'll confirm the remaining totals once revealed.

$4,500,000 TBC TBC TBC TBC

TOTAL prize money at Players Championship: $25,000,000

