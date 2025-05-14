The Northern Irishman finally ended his 11-year majors drought, spanning from his second PGA Championship win in 2014 until April this year.

McIlroy will be determined to burst the dam and make up for lost time in the biggest events, but he'll have his work cut out given the strength of the field.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler arrives at Quail Hollow one year on from his controversial arrest and speedy release after just 70 minutes of being detained to make his tee time at last year's venue, Valhalla, in Kentucky. All charges against Scheffler were dropped.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch PGA Championship 2025.

How to watch PGA Championship 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch PGA Championship 2025 live on Sky Sports from Thursday 15th May 2025 until the final round on Sunday 18th May 2025.

Coverage of play begins at around 12pm UK time each day. The full schedule can be found below.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

PGA Championship 2025 schedule

All UK time. Live on Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Thursday 15th May

Coverage from 12pm

Friday 16th May

Coverage from 12pm

Saturday 17th May

Coverage from 1pm

Sunday 18th May

Coverage from 1pm

