Of course, recently-crowned Masters champion McIlroy returns to compete in the last major he won prior to his 11-year drought.

Two-time winner McIlroy faces plenty of competition from the likes of Scheffler and Schauffele, but he has the wind in his sails going into this one.

RadioTimes.com brings you PGA Championship 2025 tee times.

PGA Championship 2025 tee times

All UK time.

Round One

Starting at Hole 1:

12:00pm – Luke Donald (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Ire), Martin Kaymer (Ger)

12:11pm – Taylor Moore (US), David Puig (Spa), John Somers (US)

12:22pm – Nic Ishee (US), Kurt Kitayama (US), Alexander Noren (Swe)

12:33pm – Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Tom Johnson (US), JT Poston (US)

12:44pm – Bud Cauley (US), Nicolas Echavarria (Col), Davis Thompson (US)

12:55pm – Thomas Detry (Bel), Harris English (US), Michael Kim (US)

1:06pm – Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Chris Kirk (US), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

1:17pm – Laurie Canter (Eng), Thorbjoern Olesen (Den), Karl Vilips (Aus)

1:28pm – Rico Hoey (Phi), Si-Woo Kim (Kor), Sam Stevens (US)

1:39pm – Robert Gates (US), Ben Griffin (US), Lee Hodges (US)

1:50pm – Nick Dunlap (US), Harry Hall (Eng), Thriston Lawrence (SA)

2:01pm – Ryan Gerard (US), Greg Koch (US), Marco Penge (Eng)

2:12pm – Dylan Newman (US), Victor Perez (Fra), Daniel van Tonder (SA)

5:30pm – Michael Kartrude (US), Jake Knapp (US), Sami Valimaki (Fin)

5:41pm – Michael Block (US), Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Erik van Rooyen (SA)

5:52pm – Lucas Glover (US), Max Homa (US), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

6:03pm – Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus), Will Zalatoris (US)

6:14pm – Dustin Johnson (US), Collin Morikawa (US), Justin Thomas (US)

6:25pm – Ludvig Aaberg (Swe), Patrick Reed (US), Jordan Spieth (US)

6:36pm – Wyndham Clark (US), Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

6:47pm – Bryson DeChambeau (US), Viktor Hovland (Nor), Gary Woodland (US)

6:58pm – Daniel Berger (US), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Russell Henley (US)

7:09pm – Brian Harman (US), Justin Rose (Eng), Cameron Smith (Aus)

7:20pm – Brandon Bingaman (US), Sung-Jae Im (Kor), Davis Riley (US)

7:31pm – Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Tom McKibbin (NI)

7:42pm – Beau Hossler (US), Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Timothy Wiseman (US)

Starting at Hole 10:

12:05pm – Ryan Fox (NZ), Justin B Hicks (US), John Parry (Eng)

12:16pm – Andre Chi (US), Patrick Fishburn (US), Seamus Power (Ire)

12:27pm – Max McGreevy (US), Sepp Straka (Aut), Sahith Theegala (US)

12:38pm – Rickie Fowler (US), Brooks Koepka (US), Shane Lowry (Ire)

12:49pm – Jason Day (Aus), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Phil Mickelson (US)

1:00pm – Patrick Cantlay (US), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Jon Rahm (Spa)

1:11pm – Corey Conners (Can), Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den), Min-Woo Lee (Aus)

1:22pm – Rory McIlroy (NI), Xander Schauffele (US), Scottie Scheffler (US)

1:33pm – Tony Finau (US), Max Greyserman (US), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

1:44pm – Keegan Bradley (US), Maverick McNealy (US), Andrew Novak (US)

1:55pm – Akshay Bhatia (US), Sam Burns (US), Denny McCarthy (US)

2:06pm – John Catlin (US), Jesse Droemer (US), Garrick Higgo (SA)

2:17pm – Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra (Spa), Justin Lower (US), Rupe Taylor (US)

5:25pm – Adam Hadwin (Can), Keith Mitchell (US), Bob Sowards (US)

5:36pm – Eric Cole (US), Cameron Davis (Aus), Eric Steger (US)

5:47pm – Brian Bergstol (US), Jacob Bridgeman (US), Austin Eckroat (US)

5:58pm – Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Niklas Noergaard (Den), JJ Spaun (US)

6:09pm – Dean Burmester (SA), Patrick Rodgers (US), Nick Taylor (Can)

6:20pm – Joe Highsmith (US), Aaron Rai (Eng), Cameron Young (US)

6:31pm – Tom Hoge (US), Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Taylor Pendrith (Can)

6:42pm – Patton Kizzire (US), Matt McCarty (US), Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Den)

6:53pm – Richard Bland (Eng), Tyler Collet (US), Jimmy Walker (US)

7:04pm – Jason Dufner (US), Shaun Micheel (US), Michael Thorbjornsen (US)

7:15pm – Rafael Campos (Pur), Ryan Lenahan (US), Matt Wallace (Eng)

7:26pm – Brian Campbell (US), Elvis Smylie (Aus), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)

7:37pm – Larkin Gross (US), Johnny Keefer (US), Chun-An Yu (Tai)

Round Two

Starting at Hole 1:

12:00pm – Adam Hadwin (Can), Keith Mitchell (US), Bob Sowards (US)

12:11pm – Eric Cole (US), Cameron Davis (Aus), Eric Steger (US)

12:22pm – Brian Bergstol (US), Jacob Bridgeman (US), Austin Eckroat (US)

12:33pm – Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Niklas Noergaard (Den), JJ Spaun (US)

12:44pm – Dean Burmester (SA), Patrick Rodgers (US), Nick Taylor (Can)

12:55pm – Joe Highsmith (US), Aaron Rai (Eng), Cameron Young (US)

1:06pm – Tom Hoge (US), Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Taylor Pendrith (Can)

1:17pm – Patton Kizzire (US), Matt McCarty (US), Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Den)

1:28pm – Richard Bland (Eng), Tyler Collet (US), Jimmy Walker (US)

1:39pm – Jason Dufner (US), Shaun Micheel (US), Michael Thorbjornsen (US)

1:50pm – Rafael Campos (Pur), Ryan Lenahan (US), Matt Wallace (Eng)

2:01pm – Brian Campbell (US), Elvis Smylie (Aus), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)

2:12pm – Larkin Gross (US), Johnny Keefer (US), Chun-An Yu (Tai)

5:30pm – Ryan Fox (NZ), Justin B Hicks (US), John Parry (Eng)

5:41pm – Andre Chi (US), Patrick Fishburn (US), Seamus Power (Ire)

5:52pm – Max McGreevy (US), Sepp Straka (Aut), Sahith Theegala (US)

6:03pm – Rickie Fowler (US), Brooks Koepka (US), Shane Lowry (Ire)

6:14pm – Jason Day (Aus), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Phil Mickelson (US)

6:25pm – Patrick Cantlay (US), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Jon Rahm (Spa)

6:36pm – Corey Conners (Can), Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den), Min-Woo Lee (Aus)

6:47pm – Rory McIlroy (NI), Xander Schauffele (US), Scottie Scheffler (US)

6:58pm – Tony Finau (US), Max Greyserman (US), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

7:09pm – Keegan Bradley (US), Maverick McNealy (US), Andrew Novak (US)

7:20pm – Akshay Bhatia (US), Sam Burns (US), Denny McCarthy (US)

7:31pm – John Catlin (US), Jesse Droemer (US), Garrick Higgo (SA)

7:42pm – Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra (Spa), Justin Lower (US), Rupe Taylor (US)

Starting at Hole 10:

12:05pm – Michael Kartrude (US), Jake Knapp (US), Sami Valimaki (Fin)

12:16pm – Michael Block (US), Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Erik van Rooyen (SA)

12:27pm – Lucas Glover (US), Max Homa (US), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

12:38pm – Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus), Will Zalatoris (US)

12:49pm – Dustin Johnson (US), Collin Morikawa (US), Justin Thomas (US)

1:00pm – Ludvig Aaberg (Swe), Patrick Reed (US), Jordan Spieth (US)

1:11pm – Wyndham Clark (US), Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1:22pm – Bryson DeChambeau (US), Viktor Hovland (Nor), Gary Woodland (US)

1:33pm – Daniel Berger (US), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Russell Henley (US)

1:44pm – Brian Harman (US), Justin Rose (Eng), Cameron Smith (Aus)

1:55pm – Brandon Bingaman (US), Sung-Jae Im (Kor), Davis Riley (US)

2:06pm – Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Tom McKibbin (NI)

2:17pm – Beau Hossler (US), Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Timothy Wiseman (US)

5:25pm – Luke Donald (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Ire), Martin Kaymer (Ger)

5:36pm – Taylor Moore (US), David Puig (Spa), John Somers (US)

5:47pm – Nic Ishee (US), Kurt Kitayama (US), Alexander Noren (Swe)

5:58pm – Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Tom Johnson (US), JT Poston (US)

6:09pm – Bud Cauley (US), Nicolas Echavarria (Col), Davis Thompson (US)

6:20pm – Thomas Detry (Bel), Harris English (US), Michael Kim (US)

6:31pm – Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Chris Kirk (US), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

6:42pm – Laurie Canter (Eng), Thorbjoern Olesen (Den), Karl Vilips (Aus)

6:53pm – Rico Hoey (Phi), Si-Woo Kim (Kor), Sam Stevens (US)

7:04pm – Robert Gates (US), Ben Griffin (US), Lee Hodges (US)

7:15pm – Nick Dunlap (US), Harry Hall (Eng), Thriston Lawrence (SA)

7:26pm – Ryan Gerard (US), Greg Koch (US), Marco Penge (Eng)

7:37pm – Dylan Newman (US), Victor Perez (Fra), Daniel van Tonder (SA)

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.