That victory would prove to be his last major title until his heroics at the Masters in April, but will the floodgates now open?

McIlroy will now be hotly-favoured to go the distance in every major championship coming up, starting with this one.

We're on hand to guide you through the Northern Irishman's quest to win back-to-back majors.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about when Rory McIlroy will play at the PGA Championship 2025 today.

What time does Rory McIlroy start his round at the PGA Championship 2025 today?

Rory McIlroy will embark on the first round of the PGA Championship at 1:22pm UK time on Thursday 15th May 2025, starting at the 10th hole.

He will compete in his second round at 6:47pm UK time on Friday 16th May 2025, starting at the 1st hole.

You can watch PGA Championship 2025 live on Sky Sports. Coverage of play begins at around 12pm UK time each day.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

