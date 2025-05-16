However, after just 18 holes, the Northern Irishman is in a perilous position, about as far away from contention as possible.

McIlroy shot a three-over round at Quail Hollow to begin the 2025 tournament, and is flirting with the projected cut line ahead of today's play.

RadioTimes.com brings you the projected cut line for the PGA Championship 2025, including whether Rory McIlroy will make the grade.

What is the projected cut line at the PGA Championship?

Before the start of the second round. Subject to change.

The projected cut line for the PGA Championship is two-under par ahead of the second round.

According to GolfData.com, the projected cut line of two-under has 43 per cent probability of becoming a reality. McIlroy would need to shoot under-par today to stand a chance of progressing to the weekend.

There is a 19 per cent chance of a three-under cut, and 29 per cent chance of a one-under cut, placing McIlroy under real pressure to deliver today.

Will Rory McIlroy make the cut at the PGA Championship?

Ahead of the second round, Rory McIlroy sits in T97 with a three-under par scorecard through 18 holes.

As things stand, he will miss the cut by one shot, and the line currently appears more likely to rise to one-under than sink to three-under.

He is still fancied to find his form and advance to the weekend rounds, but the Northern Irish star is by no means guaranteed of a place.

