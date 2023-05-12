The field will put on a brave face as the likes of Brooks Koepka make a return to more familiar territory for the second major tournament of the year.

The PGA Championship is approaching with a tense blend of PGA Tour and LIV Golf stars gunning for glory in New York.

Jon Rahm seized the green jacket at The Masters in April and appears to be one of the top contenders to go all the way at Oak Hill Country Club, Pittsford, NY.

Of course, he will face plenty of competition for the top prize with Scottie Scheffler inevitably set to form part of the top pack while Jordan Spieth has shown solid form, though his status is in doubt following a wrist issue.

Fans across the globe will be excited to see how the awkward marriage of PGA and LIV players will pan out over the course of the four days. One thing is for certain: drama.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates you need to know for the PGA Championship 2023.

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

The PGA Championship 2023 will begin on Thursday 18th May and run until Sunday 21st May.

This is the typical slot the tournament is held in each year and will be held in Rochester, New York in 2023.

PGA Championship 2023 schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 18th May

From 1pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Friday 19th May

From 1pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Saturday 20th May

From 2pm on Sky Sports Golf / from 8pm on Main Event

Sunday 21st May

From 2pm on Sky Sports Golf / from 7pm on Main Event

How to watch PGA Championship 2023

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

