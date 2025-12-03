The life of a top professional golfer isn’t a bad one, demonstrated by 20 of the best jetting into the Bahamas for a season-ending tournament in the Caribbean.

Reigning champion Scottie Scheffler, who has won the last two editions of the Hero World Challenge, headlines the entry list which features J.J. Spaun, Robert MacIntyre and Harris English from the top 20. Brits Justin Rose and Aaron Rai will also compete.

The popular invitational competition, hosted by Tiger Woods for the benefit of his TGR Foundation, returns to Albany for the 10th time.

How to watch the Hero World Challenge 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Hero World Challenge 2025 live on Sky Sports from Thursday 4th December 2025 until the final round on Sunday 7th December 2025.

Play begins around 3:45pm UK time on all four days, with coverage starting shortly after.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Hero World Challenge 2025 schedule

All UK time. Live on Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Thursday 4th December

Coverage from 6:30pm on Sky Sports Golf

Friday 5th December

Coverage from 6:30pm on Sky Sports Golf

Saturday 6th December

Coverage from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf and 8:30pm on Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday 7th December

Coverage from 4:30pm on Sky Sports Golf

