The first Rolex Series event of the 2026 European Tour will draw a healthy crowd of continental stars to the Middle East to dust off the winter cobwebs at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026.

Reigning champion Tyrrell Hatton returns to the scene of his victory last year, aiming to compete at the sharp end alongside a host of fellow Ryder Cup heroes.

Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and Shane Lowry are all expected to feature in the event, while former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson is also listed to enter the competition with a cool $9 million up for grabs.

Some sparkling golf in Dubai's sunny climes might just be what golf fans in the UK need to shake off any January blues – and the good news is that there will be extensive live coverage of all four days of the tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026.

How to watch the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2025 live on Sky Sports from Thursday 22nd January 2026 until the final round on Sunday 25th January 2026.

Coverage of play begins at around 7:30am UK time on all four days.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 schedule

All UK time. Live on Sky Sports+, Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Thursday 22nd January

Friday 23rd January

Saturday 24th January

Sunday 25th January

Hero Dubai Desert Classic tee times

Round 1

7:05am – Ricardo Gouveia (POR), Joel Girrbach (SUI), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT)

7:15am – Brandon Stone (RSA), Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP), Jason Scrivener (AUS)

7:25am – Scott Jamieson (SCO), Tom Vaillant (FRA), Richie Ramsay (SCO)

7:35am – Calum Hill (SCO), Grant Forrest (SCO), Ryggs Johnston (USA)

7:45am – Oliver Lindell (FIN), Adrian Otaegui (UAE), Yuto Katsuragawa (JPN)

7:55am – Zander Lombard (RSA), Manuel Elvira (ESP), Mikael Lindberg (SWE)

8:05am – Dylan Naidoo (RSA), Daniel Gavins (ENG), Jeff Winther (DEN)

8:15am – Jeong weon Ko (FRA), Marcus Kinhult (SWE), Casey Jarvis (RSA)

8:25am – Freddy Schott (GER), Andrea Pavan (ITA), Jack Senior (ENG)

8:35am – Victor Perez (FRA), Jacques Kruyswijk (RSA), Adrian Meronk (POL)

8:45am – Renato Paratore (ITA), Jeremy Paul (GER), Christiaan Maas (RSA)

7:05am – Kazuma Kobori (NZL), Marcel Schneider (GER), Ethan Fang (USA)

7:15am – Joost Luiten (NED), Frederic Lacroix (FRA), Ashun Wu (CHN)

7:25am – Todd Clements (ENG), Joakim Lagergren (SWE), Junghwan Lee (KOR)

7:35am – Andy Sullivan (ENG), Thomas Detry (BEL), Angel Ayora (ESP)

7:45am – Joaquin Niemann (CHI), Wenyi Ding (CHN), Connor Syme (SCO)

7:55am – Laurie Canter (ENG), Nacho Elvira (ESP), Thriston Lawrence (RSA)

8:05am – Rory McIlroy (NIR), Tyrrell Hatton (ENG), Tommy Fleetwood (ENG)

8:15am – Nicolai Højgaard (DEN), Ryan Fox (NZL), Shane Lowry (IRL)

8:25am – Rikuya Hoshino (JPN), Shaun Norris (RSA), Paul Waring (ENG)

8:35am – Ross Fisher (ENG), Hennie Du Plessis (RSA), Francesco Molinari (ITA)

8:45am – David Law (SCO), Yuvraj Sandhu (IND), Ahmad Skaik (UAE)

11:25am – Niklas Norgaard (DEN), Julien Guerrier (FRA), Johannes Veerman (USA)

11:35am – Matthew Jordan (ENG), Ewen Ferguson (SCO), Nicolai von Dellingshausen (GER)

11:45am – Kiradech Aphibarnrat (THA), David Micheluzzi (AUS), Danny Willett (ENG)

11:55am – Luke Donald (ENG), Jacob Skov Olesen (DEN), Pablo Larrazábal (ESP)

12:05pm – Tom McKibbin (NIR), Padraig Harrington (IRL), Eugenio Chacarra (ESP)

12:15pm – Patrick Reed (USA), Jayden Schaper (RSA), Thorbjørn Olesen (DEN)

12:25pm – Viktor Hovland (NOR), Daniel Hillier (NZL), Dustin Johnson (USA)

12:35pm – Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (DEN), David Puig (ESP), Martin Couvra (FRA)

12:45pm – Shubhankar Sharma (IND), Ockie Strydom (RSA), Angel Hidalgo (ESP)

12:55pm – Maximilian Steinlechner (AUT), Antoine Rozner (FRA), Francesco Laporta (ITA)

11:25am – Darren Fichardt (RSA), Andrew Johnston (ENG), Jordan Gumberg (USA)

11:35am – Dan Bradbury (ENG), Matteo Manassero (ITA), Michael Hollick (RSA)

11:45am – Marcus Armitage (ENG), David Ravetto (FRA), Ben Schmidt (ENG)

11:55am – Elvis Smylie (AUS), Darius Van Driel (NED), Sean Crocker (USA)

12:05pm – Niklas Lemke (SWE), Brandon Robinson Thompson (ENG), Marcel Siem (GER)

12:15pm – Guido Migliozzi (ITA), Sebastian Söderberg (SWE), Dylan Frittelli (RSA)

12:25pm – Alejandro Del Rey (ESP), Richard Sterne (RSA), Jens Dantorp (SWE)

12:35pm – Ivan Cantero (ESP), Joe Dean (ENG), Alex Fitzpatrick (ENG)

12:45pm – Ugo Coussaud (FRA), Sam Bairstow (ENG), Romain Langasque (FRA)

12:55pm – JC Ritchie (RSA), Eddie Pepperell (ENG), Jorge Campillo (ESP)

Round 2

7:05am – Darren Fichardt (RSA), Andrew Johnston (ENG), Jordan Gumberg (USA)

7:15am – Dan Bradbury (ENG), Matteo Manassero (ITA), Michael Hollick (RSA)

7:25am – Marcus Armitage (ENG), David Ravetto (FRA), Ben Schmidt (ENG)

7:35am – Elvis Smylie (AUS), Darius Van Driel (NED), Sean Crocker (USA)

7:45am – Niklas Lemke (SWE), Brandon Robinson Thompson (ENG), Marcel Siem (GER)

7:55am – Guido Migliozzi (ITA), Sebastian Söderberg (SWE), Dylan Frittelli (RSA)

8:05am – Alejandro Del Rey (ESP), Richard Sterne (RSA), Jens Dantorp (SWE)

8:15am – Ivan Cantero (ESP), Joe Dean (ENG), Alex Fitzpatrick (ENG)

8:25am – Ugo Coussaud (FRA), Sam Bairstow (ENG), Romain Langasque (FRA)

8:35am – JC Ritchie (RSA), Eddie Pepperell (ENG), Jorge Campillo (ESP)

7:05am – Niklas Norgaard (DEN), Julien Guerrier (FRA), Johannes Veerman (USA)

7:15am – Matthew Jordan (ENG), Ewen Ferguson (SCO), Nicolai von Dellingshausen (GER)

7:25am – Kiradech Aphibarnrat (THA), David Micheluzzi (AUS), Danny Willett (ENG)

7:35am – Luke Donald (ENG), Jacob Skov Olesen (DEN), Pablo Larrazábal (ESP)

7:45am – Tom McKibbin (NIR), Padraig Harrington (IRL), Eugenio Chacarra (ESP)

7:55am – Patrick Reed (USA), Jayden Schaper (RSA), Thorbjørn Olesen (DEN)

8:05am – Viktor Hovland (NOR), Daniel Hillier (NZL), Dustin Johnson (USA)

8:15am – Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (DEN), David Puig (ESP), Martin Couvra (FRA)

8:25am – Shubhankar Sharma (IND), Ockie Strydom (RSA), Angel Hidalgo (ESP)

8:35am – Maximilian Steinlechner (AUT), Antoine Rozner (FRA), Francesco Laporta (ITA)

11:25am – Kazuma Kobori (NZL), Marcel Schneider (GER), Ethan Fang (USA)

11:35am – Joost Luiten (NED), Frederic Lacroix (FRA), Ashun Wu (CHN)

11:45am – Todd Clements (ENG), Joakim Lagergren (SWE), Junghwan Lee (KOR)

11:55am – Andy Sullivan (ENG), Thomas Detry (BEL), Angel Ayora (ESP)

12:05pm – Joaquin Niemann (CHI), Wenyi Ding (CHN), Connor Syme (SCO)

12:15pm – Laurie Canter (ENG), Nacho Elvira (ESP), Thriston Lawrence (RSA)

12:25pm – Rory McIlroy (NIR), Tyrrell Hatton (ENG), Tommy Fleetwood (ENG)

12:35pm – Nicolai Højgaard (DEN), Ryan Fox (NZL), Shane Lowry (IRL)

12:45pm – Rikuya Hoshino (JPN), Shaun Norris (RSA), Paul Waring (ENG)

12:55pm – Ross Fisher (ENG), Hennie Du Plessis (RSA), Francesco Molinari (ITA)

1:05pm – David Law (SCO), Yuvraj Sandhu (IND), Ahmad Skaik (UAE)

11:25am – Ricardo Gouveia (POR), Joel Girrbach (SUI), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT)

11:35am – Brandon Stone (RSA), Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP), Jason Scrivener (AUS)

11:45am – Scott Jamieson (SCO), Tom Vaillant (FRA), Richie Ramsay (SCO)

11:55am – Calum Hill (SCO), Grant Forrest (SCO), Ryggs Johnston (USA)

12:05pm – Oliver Lindell (FIN), Adrian Otaegui (UAE), Yuto Katsuragawa (JPN)

12:15pm – Zander Lombard (RSA), Manuel Elvira (ESP), Mikael Lindberg (SWE)

12:25pm – Dylan Naidoo (RSA), Daniel Gavins (ENG), Jeff Winther (DEN)

12:35pm – Jeong weon Ko (FRA), Marcus Kinhult (SWE), Casey Jarvis (RSA)

12:45pm – Freddy Schott (GER), Andrea Pavan (ITA), Jack Senior (ENG)

12:55pm – Victor Perez (FRA), Jacques Kruyswijk (RSA), Adrian Meronk (POL)

1:05pm – Renato Paratore (ITA), Jeremy Paul (GER), Christiaan Maas (RSA)

