Reigning champion Jon Rahm will no doubt be favoured to mount another credible title challenge this year, with three triumphs in this tournament since 2017.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the DP World Tour Championship 2023 TV schedule, channel details and live stream information.

When is the DP World Tour Championship 2023?

The DP World Tour Championship 2023 begins on Thursday 16th November 2023.

The competition runs until Sunday 19th November 2023, with the final round taking place on that day.

DP World Tour Championship 2023 on TV

You can watch the DP World Tour Championship live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

The action begins from 5am on each day, though the final round begins earlier. Check out the full schedule below.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership.

Until 10th October, NOW is offering new and existing members with a NOW Sports Monthly Membership at just £21 per month for six months, cancel anytime, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

DP World Tour Championship 2023 TV schedule

All UK times.

Thursday 16th November

Round 1 – From 5am on Sky Sports Golf/Main Event

Friday 17th November

Round 2 – From 5am on Sky Sports Golf/6am on Main Event

Saturday 18th November

Round 3 – From 5am on Sky Sports Golf/10am on Main Event

Sunday 19th November

Round 4 – From 3:30am on Sky Sports Golf

