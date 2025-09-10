Joining them in a stacked field vying for the winner's share of the £7 million prize pot are 2024 champion Billy Horschel, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Corey Conners, and Patrick Reed.

Vital points in the Race for Dubai, which McIlroy leads by some distance after his play-off victory at the Irish Open on Sunday, will be available ahead of the final months of the 2025 DP World Tour campaign.

With excitement building for a highly anticipated Ryder Cup, fans can tune into extensive coverage of the Team Europe players and the rest of the field at Wentworth this weekend.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the BMW PGA Championship 2025.

How to watch the BMW PGA Championship 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch the BMW PGA Championship 2025 live on Sky Sports from Thursday 11th September 2025 until the final round on Sunday 14th September 2025.

Coverage of play begins at around 8:30am UK time on all four days. The full schedule can be found below.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

BMW PGA Championship 2025 schedule

PGA Championship 2025: Rory McIlroy. Getty Images

All UK time. Live on Sky Sports+, Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Thursday 11th September

Coverage from 8:30am on Sky Sports Golf

Friday 12th September

Coverage from 8:30am on Sky Sports Golf

Saturday 13th September

Coverage from 8:30am on Sky Sports Golf

Sunday 14th September

Coverage from 8:30am on Sky Sports Golf

