Only the top 30 players will qualify for the season-ending tournament next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, where the winner will get their hands on the FedEx Cup.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy returns to the fray after missing the St Jude Championship, which was won by fellow European Justin Rose, while Scottie Scheffler remains top of the rankings.

With the best golfers from around the globe in one place, the BMW PGA Championship is one fans will not want to miss.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the BMW PGA Championship 2025.

How to watch BMW PGA Championship 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch the BMW PGA Championship 2025 live on Sky Sports from Thursday 14th August 2025 until the final round on Sunday 17th August 2025.

Coverage of play begins at around 1pm UK time on the first two days, and from 6pm at the weekend. The full schedule can be found below.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

BMW PGA Championship 2025 schedule

All UK time. Live on Sky Sports+, Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Thursday 15th August

Coverage from 2:15pm on Sky Sports+, 5pm on Sky Sports Golf

Friday 16th August

Coverage from 2:15pm on Sky Sports+, 5pm on Sky Sports Golf

Saturday 17th August

Sunday 18th August

Coverage from 4pm on Sky Sports Golf and 9pm on Sky Sports Main Event

