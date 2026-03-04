The Arnold Palmer Invitational draws golf's biggest names to the sunny climes of Florida in early March.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler may not have been at his brilliant best since winning the American Express in January but has found Bay Hill a happy hunting ground in the past and will arrive in search of his third title.

Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and 2025 winner Russell Henley are among Scheffler's competition for the red sweater and largest share of the $20 million prize fund in the 72-strong field.

It's an event that tends to go right down to the wire, with five of the last six champions, including Henley, winning by a one-shot margin.

Excitement is building among fans, with the Players Championship nearly upon us and The Masters, the first of the year's majors, fast approaching. Extensive coverage of all four days of the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026 is the perfect way to kick off a fantastic few months of golf.

Radio Times brings you all the details about how to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026.

How to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026 live on Sky Sports from Thursday 5 March 2026 until the final round on Sunday 8 March 2026.

Coverage of play begins at around 4pm UK time on the first two days and an hour earlier on the final two days.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026 schedule

All UK time. Live on Sky Sports+, Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Thursday 5 March

Friday 6 March

Coverage from 4pm on Sky Sports Golf and 10:30pm on Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday 7 March

Sunday 8 March

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026 tee times

Round 1

12:40pm – Joel Dahmen (USA), Daniel Bennett (RSA) (a)

12:50pm – Jhonattan Vegas (VEN), Tom Hoge (USA)

1:00pm – Ryan Fox (NZL), Billy Horschel (USA)

1:10pm – Brian Campbell (USA), Patrick Rodgers (USA)

1:20pm – Matt McCarty (USA), Max Greyserman (USA)

1:30pm – Taylor Moore (USA), Andrew Putnam (USA)

1:40pm – Daniel Berger (USA), Alex Noren (SWE)

1:50pm – Min Woo Lee (AUS), Michael Thorbjornsen (USA)

2:05pm – Harry Hall (ENG), Corey Conners (CAN)

2:15pm – Cameron Young (USA), Sepp Straka (AUT)

2:25pm – Harris English (USA), Patrick Cantlay (USA)

2:35pm – Andrew Novak (USA), Robert MacIntyre (SCO)

2:45pm – Brian Harman (USA), Akshay Bhatia (USA)

2:55pm – Collin Morikawa (USA), Justin Rose (ENG)

3:05pm – Xander Schauffele (USA), Shane Lowry (IRL)

3:20pm – Scottie Scheffler (USA), Russell Henley (USA)

3:30pm – Aldrich Potgieter (RSA), Adam Scott (AUS)

3:40pm – J.T. Poston (USA), Keith Mitchell (USA)

3:50pm – Nicolai Højgaard (DEN), Austin Smotherman (USA)

4:00pm – Si Woo Kim (KOR), Bud Cauley (USA)

4:10pm – Lucas Glover (USA), Ryo Hisatsune (JPN)

4:20pm – Ryan Gerard (USA), Jason Day (AUS)

4:35pm – Taylor Pendrith (CAN), Denny McCarthy (USA)

4:45pm – Kurt Kitayama (USA), Pierceson Coody (USA)

4:55pm – Jordan Spieth (USA), Sam Stevens (USA)

5:05pm – Jake Knapp (USA), Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG)

5:15pm – Sam Burns (USA), Sungjae Im (KOR)

5:25pm – J.J. Spaun (USA), Nick Taylor (CAN)

5:35pm – Keegan Bradley (USA), Maverick McNealy (USA)

5:50pm – Ben Griffin (USA), Tommy Fleetwood (ENG)

6:00pm – Nico Echavarria (COL), Ludvig Åberg (SWE)

6:10pm – Jacob Bridgeman (USA), Chris Gotterup (USA)

6:20pm – Justin Thomas (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (JPN)

6:30pm – Rory McIlroy (NIR), Viktor Hovland (NOR)

6:40pm – Rickie Fowler (USA), Michael Kim (USA)

6:50pm – Chris Kirk (USA), Sahith Theegala (USA)

Round 2

12:40pm – Nicolai Højgaard (DEN), Austin Smotherman (USA)

12:50pm – Si Woo Kim (KOR), Bud Cauley (USA)

1:00pm – Lucas Glover (USA), Ryo Hisatsune (JPN)

1:10pm – Ryan Gerard (USA), Jason Day (AUS)

1:20pm – Taylor Pendrith (CAN), Denny McCarthy (USA)

1:30pm – Kurt Kitayama (USA), Pierceson Coody (USA)

1:40pm – Jordan Spieth (USA), Sam Stevens (USA)

1:50pm – Jake Knapp (USA), Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG)

2:05pm – Sam Burns (USA), Sungjae Im (KOR)

2:15pm – J.J. Spaun (USA), Nick Taylor (CAN)

2:25pm – Keegan Bradley (USA), Maverick McNealy (USA)

2:35pm – Ben Griffin (USA), Tommy Fleetwood (ENG)

2:45pm – Nico Echavarria (COL), Ludvig Åberg (SWE)

2:55pm – Jacob Bridgeman (USA), Chris Gotterup (USA)

3:05pm – Justin Thomas (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (JPN)

3:20pm – Rory McIlroy (NIR), Viktor Hovland (NOR)

3:30pm – Rickie Fowler (USA), Michael Kim (USA)

3:40pm – Chris Kirk (USA), Sahith Theegala (USA)

3:50pm – Joel Dahmen (USA), Daniel Bennett (RSA) (a)

4:00pm – Jhonattan Vegas (VEN), Tom Hoge (USA)

4:10pm – Ryan Fox (NZL), Billy Horschel (USA)

4:20pm – Brian Campbell (USA), Patrick Rodgers (USA)

4:35pm – Matt McCarty (USA), Max Greyserman (USA)

4:45pm – Taylor Moore (USA), Andrew Putnam (USA)

4:55pm – Daniel Berger (USA), Alex Noren (SWE)

5:05pm – Min Woo Lee (AUS), Michael Thorbjornsen (USA)

5:15pm – Harry Hall (ENG), Corey Conners (CAN)

5:25pm – Cameron Young (USA), Sepp Straka (AUT)

5:35pm – Harris English (USA), Patrick Cantlay (USA)

5:50pm – Andrew Novak (USA), Robert MacIntyre (SCO)

6:00pm – Brian Harman (USA), Akshay Bhatia (USA)

6:10pm – Collin Morikawa (USA), Justin Rose (ENG)

6:20pm – Xander Schauffele (USA), Shane Lowry (IRL)

6:30pm – Scottie Scheffler (USA), Russell Henley (USA)

6:40pm – Aldrich Potgieter (RSA), Adam Scott (AUS)

6:50pm – J.T. Poston (USA), Keith Mitchell (USA)

