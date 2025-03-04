He boasts two top-10 finishes in 2025 so far, including T3 last time out in the Genesis Open at Torrey Pines.

2018 champion Rory McIlroy will be among the frontrunners once again, but a number of top players will not feature among the field for the highly selective tournament.

Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and veteran megastar Tiger Woods have been snubbed for the event.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025.

When is the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025?

The Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 tees off on Thursday 6th March 2025.

The tournament will run until Sunday 9th March 2025, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 6th March

From 7pm on Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Friday 7th March

From 7pm on Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Saturday 8th March

From 5:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Sunday 9th March

From 4:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and NOW

