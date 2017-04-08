Find out where to watch the opening race of the 2017 live on TV below.

Qualifying: Saturday 8th April

Coverage is live on Sky Sports F1 from 7am (Start-time 8am). Highlights are on Channel 4 from 1pm.

Race day: Sunday 9th April

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 from 6.30am (race starts at 7am). Highlights are on Channel 4 from 2.30pm.

Where else can I follow the Chinese Grand Prix?

BBC Radio 5 Live has race day coverage from 6.30am on Sunday.

Formula 1 2017 race calendar and TV schedule