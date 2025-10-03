The Red Bull star's record remains enormously impressive, even with the last bastion holding out against him. However, this weekend would be the opportune moment to break the spell, wrap up the full set and, in doing so, turbocharge the Formula 1 title race as it approaches the final sector.

RadioTimes.com explores Max Verstappen's winning record across the globe and why victory in the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix could be one of his most precious to date.

Where has Max Verstappen won most races?

Max Verstappen could challenge Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the standings Getty Images

Since the floodgates opened in 2016, Max Verstappen has won 67 races in Formula 1.

He was only made to wait 24 races to claim his maiden triumph at the Spanish Grand Prix, and followed it up with dozens more after 226 race starts in total.

Verstappen's victories have been witnessed on 26 different circuits, including 23 of this season's, plus Le Castellet (France), Hockenheim (Germany) and Sepang (Malaysia).

He has won races on traditional motor racing temples, street circuits and everything in between, but never in Singapore.

Max Verstappen F1 wins per circuit

Spielberg, Austria – 5

Mexico City, Mexico – 5

Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi – 4

Catalunya, Spain – 4

Suzuka, Japan – 4

Imola, Italy – 4

Spa, Belgium – 3

Zandvoort, Netherlands – 3

Austin, USA – 3

Montreal, Canada – 3

Interlagos, Brazil – 3

Monza, Italy – 3

Le Castellet, France – 2

Miami, USA – 2

Monte Carlo, Monaco – 2

Silverstone, UK – 2

Hungaroring, Hungary – 2

Sakhir, Bahrain – 2

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – 2

Losail, Qatar – 2

Baku, Azerbaijan – 2

Sepang, Malaysia – 1

Hockenheim, Germany – 1

Melbourne, Australia – 1

Las Vegas, USA – 1

Shanghai, China – 1

Max Verstappen's Singapore Grand Prix record

Verstappen has claimed three podium finishes in eight races around the infamously tough Marina Bay Circuit.

His first experience with Toro Rosso was eventful to say the least. Aged 17, Verstappen stalled on the grid at the start of the race and was pushed back into the pit lane, where he finally got into gear after being lapped by the leaders.

He unlapped himself by lap six, benefitted from a safety car deployment (to be expected in Singapore) and fought his way through the pack to P8 by lap 46.

To top it off, Verstappen refused team orders to let teammate Carlos Sainz through on the final lap and capped off one of his most impressive early performances with eighth-place.

In 2017, Verstappen's race unfortunately ended in Turn 1 following a pile-up involving his Red Bull and three world champions: Kimi Raikkonen, Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso.

Max Verstappen is sandwiched between two Ferrari F1 cars Getty Images

He claimed podium positions behind race winners Lewis Hamilton and Vettel in 2018 and 2019 respectively before the race was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID restrictions.

Remarkably, despite Verstappen's dominance in 2022 and 2023, he barely improved on his remarkable maiden voyage in the Toro Rosso back in 2015.

A fuel issue in qualifying scuppered his chances in 2022, while a shock Q2 exit in 2023, followed by unfortunate safety car timings, led to another relatively subdued result.

The 2024 race came around with Verstappen deep in the midst of battle with a resurgent McLaren team. He split the papaya cars, Lando Norris ahead, Oscar Piastri behind, in qualifying and the order held until the end of the race.

Max Verstappen's results at the Singapore Grand Prix

2015 (Toro Rosso): 8th

2016 (Red Bull): 6th

2017 (Red Bull): Retired

2018 (Red Bull): 2nd

2019 (Red Bull): 3rd

2020 (Red Bull): No race held (COVID-19)

2021 (Red Bull): No race held (COVID-19)

2022 (Red Bull): 7th

2023 (Red Bull): 5th

2024 (Red Bull): 2nd

Why is this weekend so important for Max Verstappen?

As we have mentioned but not yet explained, the Singapore Grand Prix is ranked among the very toughest Grands Prix on the circuit.

It takes a physical toll like no other with drivers expected to lose up to 3kg in sweat over the course of the race thanks to 90 per cent humidity and temperatures above 30°c at night time.

Mercedes ace George Russell was left visibly distressed following last year's race which saw his cockpit temperature rise to a reported 50°c.

He was excused from media duties and could be heard hyperventilating on F1: Drive to Survive footage as his body entered a state of 'borderline heatstroke'.

The conditions in Singapore are gruelling (George Russell, above) Getty Images

Of course, that degree of physical exertion is bound to play on drivers' minds as they negotiate one of the trickiest circuits on the calendar.

The street circuit comprises numerous high-speed sections, as well as low-speed turns and bumpy surfaces, confined to narrow alleys between ominous track walls.

To make matters even worse, the race often creeps towards the two-hour maximum race time limit due to the nature of the track.

All of this could work in Max Verstappen's favour.

He currently sits third in the Formula 1 driver standings, but back-to-back victories in Italy and Azerbaijan, combined with some McLaren wobbles, have seen him draw within tantalising distance of the papaya pair at the top.

Piastri leads the table with 324 points, Norris is down on 299 and Verstappen is currently at 255 with seven races left to go.

Verstappen could make it three in a row without external circumstances falling his way, but on a street circuit that boasted a 100 per cent record of safety car deployments prior to 2024, there's always a chance the McLarens could fall back into chaos.

Should Piastri or Norris succumb to conditions or an on-track melee, and should Verstappen take advantage, there is a chance he could draw within touching distance of Norris by Sunday evening.

This is a huge opportunity for Max to not only secure another vital victory, but there's a real chance of his rivals being hauled back through the pack. This circuit is merciless.

Of course, the circuit remains a double-edged sword that could easily scythe through Verstappen's own chances of success and effectively salt the blossoming title race.

This could be Verstappen's most important race of the season so far. Win, and his surge towards the top could truly ignite, especially if the McLarens fall down the order. Lose, and his late fightback will be effectively nullified. It's a must watch.

F1 2025 standings prior to the Singapore Grand Prix 2025

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 324 Lando Norris (McLaren) – 299 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 255

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.