Temperatures around the Marina Bay Circuit sit uncomfortably above 30°c and are coupled with 90 per cent humidity. Russell claimed his enclosed cockpit topped 50°c during the race, which creeps towards the two-hour upper-limit for F1 races due to the nature of the track.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive highlighted the distressing aftermath as Russell hyperventilated after suffering 'borderline heatstroke'. The British star reportedly weighs around 70kg and drivers are said to lose an average of 3kg in sweat throughout the course of the race.

A new procedure has been introduced to Formula 1 to ensure driver safety amid soaring temperatures. The changes feel particularly necessary following 2024, the warmest year on record, when global average temperatures rose to 1.55°c above pre-industrial levels.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed ahead of Formula 1's first ever 'heat hazard' race.

What is a 'heat hazard' race in Formula 1?

A 'heat hazard' can be declared if pre-race weekend forecasts suggest temperatures will hit 31°c during a Sprint or Grand Prix.

The declaration from the FIA essentially communicates to teams the need to fit a driver cooling system, designed with the sole purpose of cooling down the driver, not to gain a competitive advantage.

Teams can optimise their own innovative systems to achieve the purpose of keeping their driver cool(er) and safe.

That leads to a dilemma. The core components must be fitted to every car. However, drivers are not mandated to wear the actual cooling vests, which comprise a series of tubes flowing with cooling fluids.

Despite the discomfort of extremely hot races, some drivers complained about the discomfort of the vests themselves. Those who choose to wear the vests will not be penalised for carrying additional weight.

The conditions in Singapore are gruelling (George Russell, above). Getty Images

Russell, who is also the Director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, is in favour of the move: “We’ve used the driver cooling vest a few times already this season at hot races, but obviously this is the first time where it has become mandatory, which is good news.

“When you’re racing in 90 per cent humidity and the cockpit [temperatures] are getting on for 60 degrees, it’s a bit of a sauna inside the car, so I think we all welcome it."

The Mercedes ace debuted the technology in Bahrain earlier this season: “It was definitely very noticeable when I turned on the cool water. I think at the start of the race, it was about 16°C pumping around my body, which feels quite nice when you're in a cockpit that's 50°c-plus.

“Of course there's always room to improve. But for us as a team, they've been putting in so much hard work and had the confidence that the system would work that I wanted to give it a whirl. So far, so good.”

The FIA has been developing a plan to combat cooling issues since the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, which saw temperatures climb beyond 40°c. Numerous drivers reported medical issues during and after the race, including Esteban Ocon, who told reporters he was sick inside his race helmet during the Grand Prix.

Following that race, the FIA released a statement: "The FIA notes with concern that the extreme temperature and humidity during the 2023 FIA Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix had an impact on the wellbeing of the drivers.

"While being elite athletes, they should not be expected to compete under conditions that could jeopardise their health or safety."

