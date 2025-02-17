High-profile names from the world of Formula 1 and entertainment will appear during Tuesday's unique spectacle. Expect clues as to what to expect from the season to come.

Tickets for the event rapidly flew off the shelves, but don't worry, there's still a way you can watch Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and the rest of the gang in action ahead of the 2025 F1 season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch F1 75 Live.

When is F1 75 Live?

The F1 75 Live event takes place on Tuesday 18th February 2025.

Live coverage begins at 8pm with a two-hour show in store.

How to watch and live stream F1 75 Live in the UK

You can watch F1 75 Live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the event via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£29.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

The event will also be live streamed for free on YouTube.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.