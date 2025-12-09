Lando Norris is the Formula 1 world champion – when does he begin his title defence?

The British superstar topped the podium following a confident drive in Abu Dhabi to cement his maiden title victory at the weekend, but his fans are already desperate to see him back out on track.

Fortunately for them (and less so for Norris), the Formula 1 off-season is notoriously short. The 2026 driver line-up will enjoy the rest of December jetting off around the globe, before returning to training ahead of testing.

Pre-season testing will span three separate spells in 2026 prior to another 24-race F1 calendar which will include a trip to Madrid at the expense of Imola.

RadioTimes.com brings you the key dates for your diary looking ahead to the 2026 Formula 1 season.

When does the F1 season start in 2026?

The first Formula 1 Grand Prix of the 2026 season takes place at 4am on Sunday 8th March 2026 in Melbourne, Australia.

Fans will have their first chance of witnessing the finished F1 cars going around the circuit during practice on Friday 6th March.

However, for a sneak peak of the 2026 cars, their drivers and the first concrete clues ahead of the campaign, fans can tune in for the first of two public pre-season testing weeks live from Bahrain starting on Wednesday 11th February 2026.

There will be a pre-season test in Barcelona on the last weekend of January, though no media or public will be able to attend.

