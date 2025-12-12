It's time to get the diary out because we have some dates for you to circle.

The 2025 Formula 1 season has barely screeched to a halt, but the 2026 calendar is confirmed and bursting with terrific circuits for fans to enjoy.

The 24-race calendar has only experienced one amendment from last season: a street circuit in Madrid is in, Imola is out.

It all kick-starts down in Australia, before zipping across the globe prior to the European summer leg. A familiar final straight will see drivers negotiate Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi to be crowned king of the grid. Will Lando Norris be among the frontrunners once again?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the F1 calendar in 2026, including a full race schedule.

F1 2025 calendar

All UK time. (S) denotes sprint race qualifying. All live on Sky Sports F1. British Grand Prix also live on Channel 4.

Sunday 8th March: Australian Grand Prix – 4am UK time

Sunday 15th March: Chinese Grand Prix (S) – 7am UK time

Sunday 29th March: Japanese Grand Prix – 6am UK time

Sunday 12th April: Bahrain Grand Prix – 4pm UK time

Sunday 19th April: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – 6pm UK time

Sunday 3rd May: Miami Grand Prix (S) – 9pm UK time

Sunday 24th May: Canadian Grand Prix (S) – 9pm UK time

Sunday 7th June: Monaco Grand Prix – 2pm UK time

Sunday 14th June: Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix – 2pm UK time

Sunday 28th June: Austrian Grand Prix – 2pm UK time

Sunday 5th July: British Grand Prix (S) – 3pm UK time

Sunday 19th July: Belgian Grand Prix – 2pm UK time

Sunday 26th July: Hungarian Grand Prix – 2pm UK time

Sunday 23rd August: Dutch Grand Prix (S) – 2pm UK time

Sunday 6th September: Italian Grand Prix – 2pm UK time

Sunday 13th September: Spanish Grand Prix – 2pm UK time

Saturday 26th September: Azerbaijan Grand Prix – 12pm UK time

Sunday 11th October: Singapore Grand Prix (S) – 1pm UK time

Sunday 25th October: United States Grand Prix – 8pm UK time

Sunday 1st November: Mexico City Grand Prix – 8pm UK time

Sunday 8th November: São Paulo Grand Prix – 5pm UK time

Saturday 22nd November: Las Vegas Grand Prix – 4am UK time

Saturday 29th November: Qatar Grand Prix – 4pm UK time

Sunday 6th December: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – 1pm UK time

