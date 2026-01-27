League One play-off chasers Wycombe Wanderers host relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic at Adams Park on Tuesday evening.

The Chairboys are six points back from the top six after their 2-0 defeat against Peterborough on the weekend and Michael Duff must now rally his troops to ensure his side don't lose more ground.

Wigan are looking down and not up after a run of one win in their last eight League One games, which has left them teetering just two points above the drop zone.

However, the Latics will head to Adams Park with some momentum after scoring three times in the final half an hour to draw 3-3 with Doncaster Rovers, which left manager Ryan Lowe praising his players' "guts, desire, determination to get a result".

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wycombe Wanderers v Wigan Athletic on TV and online.

When is Wycombe Wanderers v Wigan Athletic?

Wycombe Wanderers v Wigan Athletic will take place on Tuesday 27th January 2026.

Wycombe Wanderers v Wigan Athletic kick-off time

Wycombe Wanderers v Wigan Athletic will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wycombe Wanderers v Wigan Athletic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Wycombe Wanderers v Wigan Athletic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Wycombe Wanderers v Wigan Athletic on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

