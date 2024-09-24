Emery's side, who finished fourth in the Premier League last campaign, will fancy their chances of a deep cup run.

Villa have strength in depth, and their only issue could be the amount of games they'll play domestically and in Europe.

Villa have won the Carabao Cup five times, and they've reached the final twice since 2010 - however, they lost on both occasions at Wembley.

Wycombe, who are 10th in League One after winning two, drawing one and losing two of their five outings, beat Northampton Town and Championship side Swansea to book their place in the third round.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wycombe v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Wycombe v Aston Villa?

Wycombe v Aston Villa will take place on Tuesday 24th September 2024.

Wycombe v Aston Villa kick-off time

Wycombe v Aston Villa will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Wycombe v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Wycombe v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Wycombe v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

