More than just Welsh pride is on the line on Friday evening when Wrexham host Swansea City in the Championship.

Five points separate Wales's highest-ranked clubs in the second-tier table, with both pushing for the play-offs in what remains of the 2025/26 campaign.

Wrexham, who are sixth in the Championship, have been very vocal about their aspirations of a fourth consecutive promotion and ascent to the Premier League.

The Swans have flown under the radar this term but have kicked on under Vitor Matos and can move to within two points of the play-off places with a win at the Racecourse Ground.

Swansea grabbed a late winner in the reverse fixture in South Wales. Wrexham's Hollywood owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will be part of the Sky Sports commentary team as the hosts try to reclaim Welsh bragging rights.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wrexham v Swansea City on TV and online.

When is Wrexham v Swansea City?

Wrexham v Swansea City will take place on Friday 13 March 2026.

Wrexham v Swansea City kick-off time

Wrexham v Swansea City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Wrexham v Swansea City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Wrexham v Swansea City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Wrexham v Swansea City on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

