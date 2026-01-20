Wrexham and Leicester City will both aim to bounce back from gutting weekend defeats when they meet in the Championship on Tuesday night.

The hosts saw their five-game winning run ended by relegation-threatened Norwich on Saturday in a defeat that Phil Parkinson has labelled "an opportunity I feel we wasted".

Parkinson will want to see an instant response from his players when the Foxes visit the Racecourse Ground.

Leicester were unable to protect an early lead against Midlands rivals Coventry City on Saturday and suffered late heartbreak against the Championship leaders.

The visitors' inconsistency has them in mid-table but will be desperate to add to their points tally ahead of a potential deduction.

When is Wrexham v Leicester City?

Wrexham v Leicester City will take place on Tuesday 20th January 2026.

Wrexham v Leicester City kick-off time

Wrexham v Leicester City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Wrexham v Leicester City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

How to live stream Wrexham v Leicester City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Is Wrexham v Leicester City on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

